Athlete of the Week: Zach Griffith

BROADLANDS — For a kid with the innate, seemingly natural ability to score and star on the basketball court as Zach Griffith, it wouldn’t be hard to imagine he would brag about it — at least a little bit.

But the senior from Fisher does little, if any, of the sort — and don’t expect that to change, even with the special group he now belongs to.

On Thursday, Griffith scored his 1,000th career point for the Bunnies (9-5) in a 60-51 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm in the seventh-place game of the BSN Classic.

After a quick dump pass from Jesse Pedigo, the 6-5 Griffith used a pair of quick dribbles and a hop step into the lane and squeezed a right-handed finish from the left side into the basket for points No. 1,000 and 1,001. Following a quick timeout from coach Cody Diskin — who planned the stoppage to allow for some recognition for his three-year starter, who will be presented with a ball in a short ceremony during Fisher’s next home game on Jan. 27 — a quick announcement was made over the speakers about Griffith’s feat.

For Griffith, it’s a nice little moment that he will probably look back on years from now as a great accomplishment. But for now, he’s kind of just glad the hype is gone.

“I’m glad it’s over. Everyone was talking about it, but I didn’t really want to hear anything about it,” Griffith said with a laugh. “It’s cool to have, but obviously winning games is a lot more important to me.”

Ironically, the game against the Buffaloes was his least-productive performance of the tournament scoring-wise. Over the Bunnies’ 3-2 five-game tourney run, Griffith averaged 17.4 points, including pouring in a game-high 25 points in a loss to Loogootee on Wednesday in which he canned three three-pointers. But against G-RF, he put up 12 points — and only two points heading into halftime after going into the game just three shy of breaking the 1,000 mark.

“He knew he only needed three points, but I thought he played probably the most unselfish I’ve seen him play that first half, so I don’t think it held him back or got in his head at all. He just kept playing unselfish and came out at halftime and got it over with, so I think that was a little relaxing play for all of us,” Diskin said.

“I’m proud of Zach. That’s a heck of an accomplishment. Not everyone can say they scored 1,000 points, so I think we should be very proud of him,” Diskin said. “He’s been humble throughout this whole game, and he came to do one thing and that was to win the game. ... It was nice that, if he was worrying about it, he doesn’t have to worry about it the rest of the year.”

Originally, a bit of confusion ensued when Griffith seemed to have broken the mark with a drive and layup in the second quarter following a pair of first-quarter free throws. The basket was nullfied with a charging call, but that didn’t stop Griffith’s family from hooting and hollering and flashing the “1,000 points” signs they had brought with them. Until, that is, they realized the bucket didn’t count, with Griffith turning to them and saying, “It was a charge.”

“Well, if they would’ve raised the signs at the right time (it would’ve been nice),” Griffith said, laughing. “No, it felt good. They were happy for me.”

Griffith led the Bunnies in scoring in all but the final game of the tournament with scoring performances of 17 points (Watseka), 15 points (Bismarck-Henning) and 18 points (North Vermilion) along with the 25- and 12-point games. Those big-time showings helped Fisher to three wins heading into a big week against the Heart of Illinois Conference's top two teams — Gibson City-Melvin Sibley (10-2) on Tuesday and Ridgeview (13-0) on Friday.

“I thought we were the best team in the tournament. I’m a little disappointed,” Griffith said. “It was disappointing, but nothing you can do about it but focus on winning the next game.

“We have a lot to improve on before our conference games. Ridgeview and Gibson are two really good teams right off the bat. A lot to improve on, for sure, from this tournament. If we play like we did (Thursday) against one of those teams, it’s not even going to be close. We ended on a win, so it’s nice to get that momentum, but all of those teams are playing well, too.”

