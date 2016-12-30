Eagles tally pair of wins to end Taylorville Tourney

Rantoul's Duck Gibson (24) drives the lane during a 64-50 win over Dunlap on Friday in the Eagles' finale of the Taylorville Holiday Tournament. Gibson poured in a game-high 23 points in the win.

TAYLORVILLE — Rantoul boys basketball coach Brett Frerichs wasn’t making excuses for his team when he cited short-handedness as a big factor in the Eagles’ recent struggles.

He was just being realistic.

Due to separate suspensions, the Eagles were down a pair of starters in Kevin Williams and Erick Johnson for Wednesday’s opening game of the Taylorville Holiday Tournament against Mt. Zion, with Johnson also suspended for the first half of the tournament’s second game.

And against Mt. Zion, Eagles starting forward Kevonte Williams broke his left hand.

Starting point guard Duck Gibson suffered a hip pointer Thursday, and another starter, Milton Rivera, missed the tournament’s last two games.

Although Gibson was able to stay on the court, all of those maladies added up to three consecutive losses to start the tournament. But with wins over Rochester (71-67) and Dunlap (64-50) on Friday, the Eagles (9-5) salvaged what would have been a monumentally disappointing tourney run in which the original goal was a championship.

The victory against Dunlap secured Rantoul seventh place in the tournament.

“(It would have been) horrible to go (0-5). Coming out of here 9-5, as opposed to 7-7, it gives us some momentum,” Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs said. “We were playing a lot of this tournament, even (against Dunlap) with freshmen and a couple sophomores and some juniors who hadn’t played a lot. We got some minutes from some younger guys, and that’s going to help us down the stretch.”

In their tourney finale against Dunlap, the Eagles jumped to a 17-14 lead in the first quarter behind a pair of fast break dunks by Duck Gibson (23 points, four rebounds, three assists) and dumping the ball into the middle of the lane to Kevin Williams (21 points, nine rebounds) for buckets in the paint.

“Since Kevonte’s hurt, I’ve got to put more points on the board,” Williams said. “Kevonte puts a lot of points on the board. We need a lot of people to do that for us. … We’re looking for people to step up since a lot of people are getting hurt.”

Williams went to the bench for the rest of the half after picking up his third foul with 5:04 left in the second quarter. Gibson then picked up some of the lost production by splashing a pair of three-pointers to help Rantoul open up a 35-28 lead at halftime. The senior guard stayed hot in the third quarter, burying a perfect 3 of 3 three-pointers on the way to a 53-43 advantage heading into the final stanza.

“I knew I had the hot hand, and my team was looking for me. I knew it was my time to step up, so I had to shoot the ball,” Gibson said. “We knew it was a rough start (to the tournament), but we just had to regroup, and then we came back and fought hard. We know we’re down a player since we lost Kevonte, so we know some people will have to step up and show us that they want to play.”

Against Rochester earlier Friday, Williams’ 24 points and seven rebounds showed the way, while Gibson posted 18 points and six rebounds. Onycai Lawson contributed 15 points and five boards to that victory.

Not a good start

The first of the Eagles’ three losses came in a 71-47 beatdown at the hands of Mt. Zion. The Eagles couldn’t get much of anything going from start to finish, especially once Kevonte Williams broke his hand. Gibson finished with 16 points and Jalen Williams added a trio of three-point baskets, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

On Thursday, Rantoul jumped out to a 23-5 lead over a talented Sterling squad but let off the gas pedal when Gibson (16 points) and Kevin Williams (19 points) got into foul trouble. After holding a 30-24 halftime edge, the Eagles allowed Sterling to take a 50-40 lead after three quarters of an eventual 69-63 win. In the day’s second game, Chicago Corliss took the Eagles down 55-48 in another tight game.

‘We’ll take it’

It was a rough few days for an Eagles team whose goal was a championship after successful runs in Taylorville the last two years. But after three straight losses, with a potential 0-5 run staring them in the face, they regrouped for a pair of wins.

“Overall, looking back on the tournament, 0-5 was a possibility,” Frerichs said. “But we had a chance to beat Sterling. That game went down to the wire. Corliss went down to the wire. To go 2-3, knowing we had a chance to go 4-1 if the ball bounced our way, with everything that happened we’ll take it. ... It wasn’t like we were getting beat by weak teams. These were very, very good teams.”

Up next

As the saying goes, there is no rest for the weary. Rantoul will not get much time to rest with a pair of matchups against fellow News-Gazette top 10 area teams — Monticello (7-2) next Friday and Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-2) on Jan. 10 — coming up.

“We’re really excited and looking forward to it,” Frerichs said of the upcoming week. “We’re gonna mix in some defensive speeds, and we can throw a quick lineup in there. … We’re just excited to test some good competition out.”

