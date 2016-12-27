Eagles to play at historic Hoosier Gym

RANTOUL — The Rantoul boys basketball team is heading to the home of Jimmy Chitwood, Norman Dale and the lovable underdogs of Hickory High.

On Feb. 17, the Eagles will play St. Thomas More at historic Hoosier Gym, most renowned for being the central location for the Gene Hackman and Dennis Hopper 1986 basketball movie “Hoosiers,” — widely considered one of the best sports movies ever made.

The tiny gym in Knightstown, Ind., seats a little over 600 people, and Eagles coach Brett Frerichs — who came up with the idea, reserved the gym and got approval from athletic director Travis Flesner — said both Rantoul and STM will split the tickets in half and presell them.

Sabers coach Matt Kelley and STM athletic director Ben Sankey agreed to move a home Okaw Valley Conference contest in favor of the rare opportunity to play at the famous gym.

Frerichs' idea for scheduling a game at Hoosier Gym was sparked by hearing of teams like Ridgeview recently having a practice and shootaround at the gym a couple weeks ago. Frerichs' original plan was to take his team over to the gym for a practice and team bonding experience, but he said, "it just kept snowballing, and we realized it could be a reality that we could play a game there."

The preliminary time for tip-off for the junior varsity game is at 6 p.m. with the varsity game to follow at approximately 7:30. But with the time change from central to eastern time, the start times could change to 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

"Words can't really express how excited I am, and how great of an opportunity it'll be for everyone involved," Frerichs said. "Working with Matt, we're both in agreement this is going to be a great night and great experience for both teams and fans involved. ... This is something everyone involved will remember for the rest of their lives."

