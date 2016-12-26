The Week Ahead: Rantoul, Fisher boys & girls basketball

Sports editor Zack Carpenter takes a quick glance at the week ahead for Rantoul and Fisher boys and girls basketball. Both Armstrong-Potomac squads are off until early January.

RANTOUL

BOYS

Dec. 28 vs. Mt. Zion*

Time: 7 p.m.

Site: Taylorville High School



Dec. 29 vs. Sterling; Corliss*

Time: 10:30 a.m.; 4 p.m.

Site: Taylorville High School



Dec. 30 vs. TBA (Two games)*

Time: TBA

Site: Taylorville High School

*Taylorville Holiday Tournament



GIRLS

Dec. 27 vs. Decatur Eisenhower; Urbana*

Time: 9 a.m.; 3 p.m.

Site: Charleston High School



Dec. 28 vs. Paris*

Time: 3 p.m.

Site: Charleston High School



Dec. 29 vs. Effingham; TBA*

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Site: Charleston High School

*Charleston Holiday Tournament



FYI: In the boys’ tournament, the Eagles will be gunning for a championship, and they will most likely have to go through Galesburg, one of the top teams in the state. Rantoul will be short-handed, though, with some suspensions handed out. The championship game is at 8:30 p.m. Friday. For the girls, a pair of rematches await right off the bat. Rantoul fell 42-38 to Eisenhower on Dec. 6 and played Urbana to an 87-68 loss on Dec. 1 in what was the Eagles’ best offensive performance of the season. Matchups for both the boys and girls’ final games will be announced following Thursday’s games.

FISHER

BOYS

Dec. 27 vs. Watseka; Bismarck-Henning*

Time: 5 p.m.; 8 p.m.

Site: Bismarck-Henning High School



Dec. 28 vs. North Vermillion; Loogootee (Indiana)*

Time: 11:30 a.m.; 5 p.m.

Site: Bismarck-Henning High School



Dec. 29 vs. TBA*

Time: TBA

Site: Heritage High School

*BSN Classic



GIRLS

Dec. 27 vs. Benton Central; Watseka*

Time: 8:30 a.m.; 5 p.m.

Site: Bismarck-Henning High School



Dec. 28 vs. Bismarck-Henning; Cissna Park*

Time: 11:30 a.m.; 5 p.m.

Site: Bismarck-Henning High School



Dec. 29 vs. TBA*

Time: TBA

Site: Bismarck-Henning High School

*Blue Devil Classic



FYI: Both the boys and girls squads for Rantoul and Fisher could end up being exhausted at the end of their respective tournaments, playing five games in three days (potentially for the Rantoul girls who will have to finish as a top team in pool play to qualify for a fifth game). The first day features a big-time matchup against Watseka and a rematch against the Blue Devils while Wednesday the Bunnies see some out-of-state competition against a pair of Indiana teams. The girls don’t get much breathing room, either. Every team they face has a winning record, including an 11-1 Watseka squad and 8-4 Benton Central.

Email Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and follow him on Twitter @ZCarp11.