Trojans' offense stalls in Leader Classic finale

Armstrong-Potomac sophomore Dalton Loschen (21) drives into the lane as Cameron Culunga (3) looks for a pass against Westville. The Trojans fell to Westville in their final game of the St. Joseph-Ogden Leader Classic on Wednesday.

ST. JOSEPH — Right out of the gate, Sean O’Brien knew his Trojans squad was in trouble.

The Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball team and its head coach went into last Wednesday’s matchup against Westville hoping for its second win in three games after snapping a six-game losing skid against Chicago Longwood Dec. 16. But the Trojans got buried in a 12-0 hole by the Tigers on the way to a 45-28 loss in the finale of the St. Joseph-Ogden-hosted Leader Classic.

“We started out really slow,” O’Brien said. “Anytime you get down 12-0, it’s a tough hill to climb. You’re basically trying to scratch and claw to get back into it, and with the way (Westville) guards, it was an issue for us.”

Three turnovers on its first three possessions led to A-P’s 12-point deficit with 2:36 remaining in the first quarter, and things only got worse.

Westville worked its way to a 27-15 halftime lead, and A-P once again struggled in the second half. The Tigers (5-5) took down a Trojans squad (4-9) that has struggled in the season’s first half.

“One of our goals is to limit turnovers as much as possible, especially against a team that plays as aggressive man defense as they do,” O’Brien said. “It’s something we’ve been focused on. ... It just took us too long (to get back into the game). We couldn’t afford that start.

“(Westville is) very technically sound in what they do, and they’re not going to make many mistakes. They’re going to take away what you do best, and they’re going to be very technically sound and not hurt themselves.”

It sounds simple enough, but to win you have to score points. And so far this season, the Trojans have struggled in that basic premise. In the final two games of The Leader Classic, they failed to notch 30 points in back-to-back losses.

“We need to try and take advantage of some transition opportunities,” O’Brien said. “That’s something we did earlier in the year, but you’re not going to be able to do it against everybody. The teams in this tournament play pretty good defense. That’s one of the reasons we’re in this tournament — because it pushes us and gets us ready for the second half (of the season).”

The Trojans now have a long stretch before their next game against Salt Fork Jan. 3 at home. O’Brien said extended time off from games will be a nice opportunity to get back onto the practice court and make adjustments.

“We’ve had a couple workouts and walk-throughs, but we haven’t had a full practice session since (Dec. 12) with the weather and all the games we’ve been playing,” O’Brien said. “I’m looking forward to getting into the gym with them and trying to correct those things we need to work on.

“When you get five games in five days, you obviously don’t have turnaround time to say, ‘This is what we need to work on.’ We’re looking forward to trying to fix these things and improve as a team and get ready for the second half.”

