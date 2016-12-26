Rantoul boys gunning for Taylorville Tourney championship

Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs said senior guard Jalen Williams (31) could make an impact for the Eagles in the Taylorville Holiday Tournament, which starts on Wednesday.

RANTOUL — Brett Frerichs is itching to take a 90-mile drive on I-72 for one reason — a championship.

And if a bit of retribution comes along for the ride, that will just make things a little bit sweeter for the Rantoul boys basketball team and its head coach as they travel to the Taylorville Holiday Tournament today (Dec. 28).

In the last three years of the tourney, the Eagles (7-2) have come up dry in their quest for a championship. Standing in their way each time has been the Galesburg Silver Streaks (5-4), who have outlasted the Eagles each of the last three seasons.

Last season was perhaps the toughest as a couple of late turnovers cost Rantoul a title in a 58-54 defeat. The loss resulted in a 3-2 tourney record, and Galesburg took the championship with an unblemished 5-0 mark.

“We’d love to play Galesburg just to get a little revenge from last year because we had them,” Frerichs said. “They were ranked last year when we played them in the championship. Unforced turnovers gave it to them. Just knowing if we play Galesburg, we probably hit our mark to get us into a championship situation. “

Galesburg was ranked as high as fifth in the state in Class 3A this year, but the Silver Streaks are reeling of late. With three straight losses, this week figures to be an ideal time for the Eagles to pounce. Of course, it would be just as easy to say the same thing about these short-handed Eagles.

They will be without a pair of much-needed players in Kevin Williams and Erick Johnson.

After being ejected from the Dec. 13 game against Centennial, Williams must sit out the following game per IHSA rules. But after the Eagles’ Dec. 17 matchup with Urbana was postponed, Williams’ suspension has rolled over to the tourney opener against Mt. Zion today (Dec. 28). For Johnson, an in-school incident forced a suspension for both the Centennial and Urbana games and an additional half of basketball.

The suspension will roll over, and Johnson will miss the Mt. Zion game and the first half of Thursday’s game against Sterling.

“It’s tough (losing Kevin for the Mt. Zion game) because last year he dominated them with his size. And then EJ being able to extend our defense and get out on shooters,” Frerichs said. “On the offensive end, we’re hurting not having that size with Kevin, and defensively (it’ll be tough) to try to take away shooting without our best on-the-ball defender. ... Hopefully we can sneak out a win and have some fresh legs coming to us with reinforcements coming Thursday morning.”



Relying on O

Frerichs has said senior Onycai Lawson could be a 20-point, 12-rebound performer each night if he played aggressive and strong every game. The tournament’s five games could be a time for Lawson to shine if he performs like he is capable of.

“I’ve seen it in practice where he’s becoming more vocal and becoming more of a leader,” Frerichs said. “He likes to play the point guard position, and he’s going to get a lot more minutes there. It seems like he becomes a bigger part of the game.

“We’ve even put set plays in for him. We call the play, and if he doesn’t take it to the basket, he’s coming to the bench. We’re pretty much forcing his hand where he has to drive it to the basket. That’s what we need him to do.”



Extended minutes

The depth issues that have been a concern since the beginning of the season now have the potential to either become a big problem for the Eagles in this tournament or provide Frerichs something to be excited about if other players step up.

“Coming into the season, I didn’t think we’d be a very good tournament team with our depth and the way we like to play,” Frerichs said. “But somewhere along the line, our bench is going to have to step up and give us some minutes. Hopefully we get a game where we can extend the lead and rest some of our regulars. We’ll have to divvy up the minutes to keep everyone fresh.”

Among those who have seen limited time who will be called on for an extended role in Taylorville are Jametriel Hudson and Jalen Williams.

“Specifically, I think we have two guys who can step up for us. Meech (Jametrial Hudson) and Jalen Williams. Both of them have had a couple really good days at practice. They can really shoot the ball, so we’re looking for one of those guys to give us some really good minutes,” Frerichs said.

Following today’s opener against Mt. Zion, the Eagles prepared for Sterling (10 a.m.) and Corliss (4:30 p.m.) Thursday. Friday’s two matchups will hinge on the outcomes of the first three games and the results of the other pool, which features Dunlap, Galesburg, Rochester and Taylorville.

