Game of the Week: Fisher Bunnies vs Watseka Warriors

Fisher senior Zach Griffith is averaging 15.7 points per game and is 80 points away from 1,000 points for his career.

Fisher Bunnies (6-3) vs. Watseka Warriors (6-1)

Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning High School

STORYLINE

BUNNIES

Fisher has set lofty goals for itself for the 2016-17 season. The Bunnies are looking for 20-plus wins, an appearance at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center in the Heart of Illinois Conference tournament and a regional championship.

Head coach Cody Diskin’s group has started the year 6-3 with a 4-1 mark in the HOIC and is in good shape in the early going. An undefeated run to the championship of the BSN Classic is the Bunnies’ goal after taking the holiday tournament’s title the last two seasons. That run starts Tuesday against a tough Watseka group, one of the best in the area.



WARRIORS

The Warriors started with a scorching hot 6-0 mark this season before falling 59-53 to a 9-1 Hoopeston Area squad that is one of the most underrated in the area.

Still, Watseka will be looking to make a run to the championship once again at the BSN Classic after falling to Fisher the past two seasons at the tournament. The Bunnies could be at a slight advantage in this game, as Watseka will be working with tired legs having already played at 11:30 earlier in the day, leaving Fisher as the fresher team.



MAJOR KEY

BUNNIES

DON’T FEAR EXPECTATIONS

With back-to-back BSN Classic titles under its belt, Fisher could be prone to think it will breeze through the tournament this time around, or to feel the extra pressure of having a target on its back. But Diskin was adamant that it’s a brand new year with brand new teams and that the Bunnies will have to remain focused to pull out a third straight championship.



WARRIORS

BALANCE

The Warriors will trot out a three-headed attack between Blake Castonguay, Brendan Fletcher and Nathan Schroeder. The trio averages nearly 42 of the Warriors’ 64 points per game. Fisher’s top defenders Ethan McCoy and Jesse Pedigo will have their hands full.



PLAYERS TO WATCH

BUNNIES

ZACH GRIFFITH

The Bunnies’ do-everything senior leader is a key reason Fisher has jumped to a 4-1 start in conference play. Griffith, a three-year starter, is averaging 15.7 points per game and is just 80 points shy of 1,000 for his career. He is also pulling down 8.2 boards per game.



WARRIORS

BLAKE CASTONGUAY

This spot goes to the Warriors’ leading scorer. The sophomore is averaging 15.0 points a game and has canned 18 three-pointers. But look out for Fletcher (12.2 points, 3.2 assists, 2.7 steals per game) and Schroeder (14.7 points, 4.7 assists, 2.3 steals) as key contributers.

