Fisher boys seeking third straight BSN Classic title

Fisher’s Jaden Jones-Watkins and head coach Cody Diskin both said they are looking for forward Jesse Pedigo (left) to step up on defense when the Bunnies begin play in the BSN Classic at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Watseka at Bismarck-Henning High School.

FISHER — The holidays are a special time of year, and they have been even more special to the Fisher boys basketball program of late.

The Bunnies have taken championships at the BSN Classic the past two seasons with similar runs. They limped into both the 2014 and 2015 holiday tournaments with a 3-5 record only to explode with a 5-0 showing for tourney titles in each.

This time around will be a little different for the 2016 Bunnies (6-3, 4-1 Heart of Illinois Conference), who could have a target on their backs as one of the tourney’s favorites to win it.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve got a target (on our back), but with the way we’ve been playing I’m confident going in,” Fisher coach Cody Diskin said.

“I’m sure (other teams) are talking about us,” point guard Jaden Jones-Watkins said, “but I think if we just go in and play hard, we’ll win it again. I think we’ve got the team this year. The past two years we’ve had good teams, but I think that this team will be a special team.

“Definitely to win, and go undefeated (is the goal). Those are the two big ones, but definitely just to win it again.”

The junior guard is not one to lack confidence heading into the Bismarck-Henning/Heritage-hosted holiday tournament. After all, Jones-Watkins served a crucial role in last season’s title run. He has plenty of experience in the field after earning all-tournament honors as one of the top running mates to 2015 tourney most valuable player Zach Griffith.

The “special team” the junior referred to is a group that is starting to fire on all cylinders heading into the new year.

It is an experienced set of players led by Griffith, Jones-Watkins and Ryan Meents (who all were key contributors to last season’s BSN championship).

Griffith is just 80 points shy of 1,000 for his career. If he scores just slightly above his average (15.7 ppg), he will notch that mark before the end of the year.

The Bunnies will be short-handed at the tournament, however, as Meents suffered an injury to his right hand that put him in a cast. The junior went up for a rebound against Tri-Valley last week, and a Vikings player’s hand came down hard onto Meents’. He was reevaluated last Tuesday and will be out anywhere from two to eight weeks. Being down a valuable starter means others will have to step up.

“I think we need Jesse (Pedigo) to step up, especially defensively,” Jones-Watkins said.

“Jesse Pedigo and Ethan McCoy can hopefully step up and fill those shoes,” Diskin said. “I think Jesse is a big body who brings a little more size to the table.”

Pedigo and McCoy, two of the team’s top two defenders, will have a tough task on their hands in the first matchup.

Just like they did in 2014 and 2015, the Bunnies will square off against Watseka and Bismarck-Henning on the tournament’s first day at Bismarck-Henning High School. And on Wednesday, a pair of matchups against schools from Indiana await at B-H High School before Thursday's final game at Heritage High School in Broadlands.

Against Watseka (5 p.m., Tuesday), Fisher will be tasked with stopping one of the top groups in the area in the the three-headed attack of Blake Castonguay, Nathan Schroeder and Brendan Fletcher. The Warriors’ trio averages nearly 42 of the team’s 64 points per game this season.

“We’re looking forward to our first game against Watseka,” Diskin said. “They are playing great ball right now and ranked in the top 10 in the area. It will be a challenge that we are up for and good to see how we measure up against those top schools.

The Bunnies head into Tuesday’s games winners of four of their last five. Their only three losses this season have come against some of the best competition in the area — Hoopeston Area (9-1 led by a star in Trey Layden), a one-point loss to Tremont (9-0) and Monticello (5-0) last Tuesday.

“We’re playing good basketball right now. I’d say conference-wise we’re right where we want to be going into break. Overall, we’ve let a couple get away from us we wish we could’ve had back, but we’re pretty happy where we’re at.”

Email Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and follow him on Twitter @ZCarp11.