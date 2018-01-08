RANTOUL — The Buckley Dutchmasters will host their Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament quarterfinal game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Scheiwe Field in Buckley.

The third-seeded Dutchmasters will face Game Seven.

In the other quarterfinal game, the fifth-seeded Paxton Swedes will play against the fourth-seeded Champaign Dream at 10 a.m. Sunday at Franzen Field in Gifford.

The top-seeded Gifford-Flatville Giflats (15-6) will face either Paxton (8-13) or Champaign (10-11) in the semifinals at 1 p.m. later that Sunday.

The second-seeded Royal Giants (13-8) will face either Buckley (10-11) or Game Seven (7-14) at 4 p.m. that same Sunday.

Both semifinal games will be played at Franzen Field in Gifford.

The winner of the two semifinal games will play in a best-of-three championship series on Aug. 11-12.

Game one of the championship series will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. Game two will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, with game Three — if necessary — to follow that same Sunday.

The first game will be played at the lower-seeded team's home field, and the second and potential third games will be played at the higher seed's home field, unless the Champaign Dream or Game Seven reach the series — both teams have forfeited their home-field advantage.

Player awards

Storm Joop of the Giflats was selected as the EI League's Ralph Loschen Most Outstanding Player Award recipient.

Joop batted .481 with 17 RBIs, one home run, seven doubles and 12 runs scored at the plate. On the mound, he picked up two faves while striking out seven batters through 6 1/3 innings pitched.

Adam Carver of the Royal Giants was nominated the award as well, but Joop was selected via a 4-2 vote by the EI League staff at their meeting on Monday.

Joop was also the Dick Franzen Batting Champion.

Carver, who struck out 129 batters and had a 2.97 earned-run average through 69 2/3 innings on the mound, was selected as the recipient of the Virgil Scheiwe Most Outstanding Pitcher Award.

Andrew Zenner, who posted a 1.13 ERA with 32 strikeotus through 55 2/3 innings for the Dutchmasters, was nominated for the award as well. Carver won via a 5-1 vote.

The awards will be presented prior to game two of the championship series.

Gifford-Flatville will be awarded with the regular-season championship trophy as well.

A new team?

The EI League staff discussed the possibility of adding a seventh team to the league at Monday's meeting.

According to EI League President Andrew Cotner, Derek Stoller, the director of parks and recreation in El Paso, expressed interest in forming a team that would play its home games at South Pointe Park, which is where the El Paso-Gridley High School baseball team plays.

Stoller attended last Sunday's EI League Jamboree in Buckley to further discuss matters with Cotner. Members of the potential team will be invited to the EI League's next staff meeting, which will be held after the tournament on Monday, Aug. 20.

"I think they would be a good, long-term member of our league," Cotner said at the meeting.

EASTERN ILLINOIS BASEBALL LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

SATURDAY, Aug. 4

At Buckley

Game 1 -- No. 3 Buckley Dutchmasters vs. No. 6 Game Seven, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, Aug. 5

At Gifford

Game 2 -- No. 4 Champaign Dream vs. No. 5 Paxton Swedes, 10 a.m.

Semifinals

SUNDAY, Aug. 5

At Gifford

Game 3 -- No. 1 Gifford-Flatville Giflats vs. Winner Game 2, approximately

1 p.m.

Game 4 -- No. 2 Royal Giants vs. Winner Game 1, approximately 4 p.m.

Championship series (best-of-three)

SATURDAY, Aug. 11

Game 1 (at lower seed*), 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, Aug 12

Game 2 (at higher seed*), 1 p.m.

Game 3 if necessary (at higher seed*), after the end of Game 2

* -- The Champaign Dream and Central Illinois Legends deferred home-field advantage