Giflats win regular-season title

The Gifford-Flattville Giflats will head to the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree with a 15-5 record. By posting the best record in league, the Giflats will have the top seed in the jamboree as well as the playoffs. They won the overall title and are poised for the jamboree.

Posing for the championship photo after facing Game Seven on Sunday are: Kneeling: Marty Mennenga and Storm Joop. First row, standing from left to right: Dawson Sanchez, Howard Fisher, Kaleb Denault, Max Nelson, Austin Tabeling, Mike Plecki, Daniel Banaitis and Josh Oliveras. Back row from left to right: Cade Sestak and Dan Plecki