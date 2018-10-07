Post 287 goes 1-2

GREENUP — After winning the consolation championship at last weekend’s Mattoon Firecracker Classic, the Rantoul Post 287 baseball team of the American Senior Legion went 1-2 over the weekend.

Rantoul (8-11) fell to Eureka Post 466, 6-4, when Eureka broke a 4-4 tie with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to edge out Rantoul.

For Rantoul, Chad Vermillion’s RBI single and Brendan Yocius’ run-scoring fielder’s choice made it a 2-0 ball game. But Eureka plated three runs in the bottom half of the second inning.

Adam Crites, in the third frame, plated two runs on a double to right field, but Eureka bounced back to tie it at 4 in the bottom of the fourth.

J.T. Jones and Jake Welbes each went 2-for-4, and Crites tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Layne Harden pitched two innings, taking the loss by allowing the two unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth. He allowed three hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

In Game 1 of a doubleheader on Sunday, Post 287 defeated Cumberland County 12-8 by scoring three runs in the second and third frames and six runs in the seventh. Rantoul had to survive three runs scored by Cumberland in the bottom of the seventh.

After Rantoul went down 1-0, Hayden Cargo roped a bases-clearing double to center field to give Post 287 a 3-1 edge. In the third frame, Eli Place hit a sacrifice fly, and Vermillion smacked a two-run home run to left field.

Cumberland County rallied to make the score 6-5 in the sixth, but Rantoul scored six insurance runs in the seventh, capped off by a three-run homer by Harden.

Jones, Harden and Collin Klein each tallied a pair of hits, with Cargo and Harden each plating three runs apiece. Vermillion scored three runs.

Joe Stilger tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs on nine hits with one strikeout and one walk. Welbes pitched the final four frames, also allowing four earned runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

In Game 2, Robinson defeated Rantoul 15-1 by jumping out to an 8-0 lead in the second inning.

Crites scored Rantoul’s lone run, while Yocius allowed five earned runs on one hit with four walks and three strikeouts across 1 1/3 innings pitched.

Dan Wachtel tossed 2/3 inning, allowing three earned runs on five hits, and Vermillion tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs (one earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

