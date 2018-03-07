GIFFORD — After splitting a two-game set with the Buckley Dutch Masters last weekend, the Gifford-Flatville baseball team had a crucial showdown with the Royal Giants on Sunday.

The Giflats and Giants were tied atop the Eastern Illinois League standings heading into the weekend. Gifford-Flatville responded to the challenge by winning back-to-back games against the Giants on Sunday, taking Game 1 with a 5-3 victory followed by squeezing out a 5-4 triumph in Game 2.

In Game 1, the Giflats plated two runs in the second inning and another in the third frame to grab an early 3-0 lead. But a three-run fourth inning knotted the score at 3 before the Giflats pushed two runs across in the seventh and blanked Royal the rest of the way.

In Game 2, Royal grabbed a 1-0 lead before the Giflats knotted the score at 1 in the third frame. The Giants took a 2-1 lead in the fourth prior to the teams trading single runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, allowing Royal to take a 4-3 advantage into the seventh and final frame. But Gifford-Flatville rallied by plating two runs in the seventh and held on for the one-run win.

The Gilfats (11-3) have now won three straight and seven of their last 10. They are also 6-0 on the road this summer.

The Giants (9-5) have won six of their last 10 and are 7-1 on the road (Royal also plays at Franzen Field in Gifford). The season series between the two clubs stands at 2-2 after Royal swept Gifford-Flatville on June 3.

Gifford-Flatville next plays a two-game set with the Champaign Dream at Parkland College in Champaign next Sunday, and Royal faces Paxton in a two-game set next Sunday in Gifford.

