Post 287 drops back-to-back contests

RANTOUL — On Saturday, the Rantoul Post 287 Senior American Legion baseball team dropped back-to-back games to Decatur.

In game one, Post 287 got out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on a run-scoring ground ball hit by Adam Crites. An error allowed Trae King to score.

But Decatur plated three runs in the fourth frame and added an insurance run in the seventh. All three runs in the fourth were unearned.

Crites and Layne Harden tallied the lone hits for Rantoul. Crites took the loss, tossing all seven innings, allowing seven hits and four runs (one earned) with five strikeouts and one walk.

In game two, Decatur jumped on Rantoul early, plating two runs in the first and five runs in the second to grab a 7-0 advantage in a 10-6 win.

King’s two-RBI single in the bottom of the second trimmed the deficit to 7-2, and Dylan Baker’s run-scoring fielder’s choice later made the score 8-3 in the fourth.

Decatur added a pair of runs in the fifth, while Joe Stilger roped an RBI single for Rantoul, and Ethan Smith hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 10-5. Rob Pulliam’s RBI single in the seventh frame was not enough to jump-start a Rantoul rally.

Smith, King and Pulliam each tallied two hits, and Stilger tossed two innings, allowing one hit and no runs. Hayden Cargo pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits. Harden tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Post 287 is now 4-7 this season.

