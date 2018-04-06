Junior Legion team starts 3-1

RANTOUL — The season got off to a hot start for the Rantoul Post 287 Junior Legion baseball team.

Last Tuesday, Rantoul defeated Urbana 9-5 behind two RBI apiece by Nolan Riddle, Casey Dillman and Will Wake. Wake and Jaxson Freeman each tallied three hits, with Freeman and Emmanuel Lutes each scoring twice.

Riddle pitched the first two innings, allowing no runs and just one hit with three strikeouts and two walks, and Dillman tossed one inning, allowing one unearned run with no hits.

Jed Chow earned the victory, tossing four innings, allowing one earned run on two hits with five strikeouts and four walks.

After defeating Danville Blue 12-3 on Friday, Rantoul defeated the Piatt County Blue Devils 5-4 on a walk-off RBI single by Riddle to plate Lutes. Riddle and Gary Jones each roped a pair of hits, with Jones knocking in two runs.

Freeman tossed three innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Riddle earned the win, tossing four shutout innings and allowing four hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

On Saturday, Rantoul was defeated by Elmhurst Post 187, 11-8, with Freeman and Jones leading the way with two RBI each.

Chow, who was given the loss, surrendered 10 earned runs on nine hits with two strikeouts against eight walks across 6 1/3 innings of work.

