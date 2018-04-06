Giflats off to 4-2 start

GIFFORD — After starting the season undefeated, the Gifford-Flatville baseball team lost back-to-back games on Sunday to fall to 4-2.

The Giflats, who lost both games to the Royal Giants, are now second in the Eastern Illinois League standings behind the Giants, who have won three straight games to improve their record to 5-1.

Royal won 4-0 in game one behind 11 hits while the Giflats committed four errors in the contest, and in game two the Giants won 3-0 behind seven team hits.

