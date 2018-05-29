Eagles unable to pull upset against top-seeded Braves

CHAMPAIGN — Rantoul's Class 3A regional baseball semifinal game against Mount Zion boiled down to a pair of bunt plays in the third inning.

Two plays that didn't go the Eagles' way and changed the complexion of a tight game Wednesday at Illinois Field.

A Rantoul error on the first and Mount Zion's Trevor Durand reaching for a hit after sending it down the third base line gave the Braves the bases loaded with zero outs. A sacrifice fly and RBI single later and Mount Zion had all the lead it would need for an eventual 3-0 victory against the Eagles.

"We made a few mistakes defensively on bunt situations," Rantoul coach Jon Donovan said. "I was happy with our team's effort. We did put the ball in play. Defensively, I thought we were sound except for the two bunts. We just didn't execute the play."

Forcing Rantoul (16-13) to make those plays was the idea of Mount Zion (25-4) laying down the bunts after left fielder Jonah Smith started the rally with a two-strike, leadoff single.

"Small ball is a big part of the game," Mount Zion coach Matt Smith said. "We were able to create a little havoc — put a little pressure on — and everything went our way there. It was well-executed at bats in some big situations for us."

The Braves added their insurance run in the fifth inning with the same formula.

Smith walked again to lead off the inning, a sacrifice bunt and a single moved him to third, and D.J. Johns drove in his second run of the game on his second sacrifice fly.

Rantoul couldn't string hits together for a similar, needed rally.

"We put some good swings on the ball early, but we couldn't string together any hits to get things going offensively," Donovan said. "I told the guys before the game, (Mount Zion is) a team that does not make mistakes defensively. We were going to have to put a few runs on the board in order to get ahead."

The Eagles stranded a runner in scoring position in the first inning after a pair of hits by Nolan Riddle and Luke Jones and then stranded another in the fifth after Chad Vermillion's leadoff single.

"We didn't hit the ball," Jones said. "That's one of the reasons why we didn't get what we wanted, but we faced their ace (Durand), who was pretty good. We needed to get runs and get on base, but that didn't happen. We were excited to play on this field. We were all just ready to win, expecting to win, but stuff happens."

Nolan Roseman was back on the mound for Rantoul after pitching the eighth inning of the Eagles' walk-off win against Centennial in Monday's regional quarterfinal game. He struck out seven and walked three in a complete-game outing — settling in better after the third inning.

"He was just amped up," Donovan said. "He was leaving his fastball up, but he did mix in his curveball and changeup later on and it was effective. We weren't trying to give them anything easy. ... That's the mentality we've worked on as the year's gone on. The beginning of the year, middle part of the year, we probably would have folded. We just kept coming (Wednesday)."

