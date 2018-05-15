Area roundup: Bunnies split HOIC Showcase; Trojans see season end

LEROY — In the final week leading up to the postseason, the Fisher baseball team went 1-1 at the Heart of Illinois Showcase in LeRoy on Friday.

Led by Brandon Henson’s monster day in which he belted two triples and a double and scored three runs, the Bunnies defeated Ridgeview 8-4 to earn a second game on Friday.

Dakota Matthews had two hits and scored two runs in the win over the Mustangs, and Dawson Purvis tallied two RBI. Matthews’ RBI single in the second gave Fisher a 3-0 lead before Ridgeview tied it at 3 in the third.

Dylan Baker’s RBI single in the fourth broke the tie, and Fisher finished it off with four runs in the sixth, including an RBI double by Purvis.

Success for Fisher was not found against Lexington in game No. 2 as the Minutemen pounded the Bunnies in a 12-3 victory. Lexington plated three runs apiece in the second, third, fifth and sixth frames.

Last Tuesday, the Bunnies fell to rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11-4.

Fisher, which was led by two hits apiece from Purvis and Henson, took a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning before the Falcons responded with three runs in the fifth, five runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Fisher (6-15-1) then lost, 9-1, to Roanoke-Benson on Monday.

Trojans’ season ends

Against Milford last Tuesday, the Armstrong-Potomac baseball team was shelled in a 20-1 loss. The Bearcats roared past the Trojans behind the efforts of Caleb Atwood, who drove in five runs, and Tyler Schmidt and Alex Barney, who both crossed the plate three times. The lone run of the day for A-P was scored by Dalton Loschen.

Last Wednesday, the Trojans struggled again in a 12-0 loss to Hoopeston Area. Graham Eighner hurled a three-hit shutout over five innings as the Cornjerkers (15-5) won their third consecutive game by dumping the host Trojans (4-18) in VVC play. Lucas Hofer and Brady Gaddis each potted three RBI for Hoopeston, while Shawn Reardon had two of A-P's hits.

On Monday, the Trojans lost to Schlarman, 7-5, in a first-round regional game to end their season at 4-19. Zane Wright finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Zachary Birge produced a two-run triple.

Rantoul falls to 14-16

With a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Illini Prairie Conference opponent Pontiac, the Rantoul softball team fell to 14-16 this season.

Jenna Sanford led Rantoul with a 2-for-4 day, and Lindsay Jordahl allowed six runs (four earned) on 11 hits with three strikeouts and no walks across all seven innings.

Trojans split

In a 17-3 loss to Milford last Tuesday, the Armstrong-Potomac softball team received two RBI by Jordyn Dillman.

Brittney Bailey homered as part of a five-RBI effort to lead the Bearcats past the Trojans for a Vermillion Valley Conference win. Maya McEwan and Jakki Mowrey both drove in two runs to further the offensive attack, while Jordyn Dillman drove in two runs for A-P.

Last Wednesday, the Trojans responded with a 22-10 win over Schlarman. Dillman's big offensive afternoon led the visiting Trojans (4-19) past the Hilltoppers (5-18) in a VVC event.

Dillman posted a double, a home run and five RBI for A-P, which received five hits from Julia Mulvaney and four hits from four other athletes. Maddie Sermersheim netted a triple among her two hits for Schlarman, and Aleksas Dietzen bagged a double among two hits.

