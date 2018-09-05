Trojans, Bunnies baseball clubs struggle

Armstrong-Potomac’s baseball team could not come up with a win last week, falling in back-to-back Vermillion Valley Conference games to Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Oakwood.

In a 13-1 loss to GRF last Wednesday, Garrett Latoz drove in three runs on two hits and Cole Webster drove in another two runs on two hits as the Buffaloes charged to a VVC win. Dalton Loschen crossed the plate for the Trojans' lone run.

The host Oakwood Comets won for the sixth time in their last seven games as Chase Vinson (2-for-2) and Skylar Bolton (2-for-2) each drove in three runs and reached base three times in a five-inning 11-1 VVC win. Brayden Hobick added two RBI, while Elijah Harden only yielded three hits and struck out six. Zane Wright drove in the lone run for A-P (4-15) and Dalton Loschen went 2-for-3.

Fisher’s baseball team last Monday suffered a 23-7 setback to Tremont. The Turks led 6-1 before exploding for 10 runs in the fifth inning. The Bunnies scored six in the bottom half, but Tremont tacked on seven more in the sixth.

The Bunnies then held off a late rally from Lexington last Tuesday to pull out an 8-6 win behind two hits and two RBI by Dawson Purvis. Fisher scored five runs in the third to take control.

Against El Paso-Gridley on Friday, the Bunnies (5-12-1) staged a late rally, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh to storm back from a five-run deficit, but the comeback fell short in a 7-6 loss.

Chris Hess, Dakota Matthews and Purvis each tallied two hits, with Hess notching two RBI.

