Trojans hope to improve in 2018

ARMSTRONG — It has been a bumpy road for the Armstrong-Potomac baseball team the last several seasons.

Over the last five years, the Trojans have had seasons in which they recorded two, three, five, four and two wins, respectively. They are coming off another rough year in which they finished 2-20 and have not finished above .500 since going 16-11 in 2012.

Darren Loschen returns for his 16th season at the helm of the program. He led the Trojans to three consecutive 20-plus-win seasons from 2003-05, including a final four appearance in 2003.

“It was a struggle, but there were some good things in it,” Loschen said of last year. “(Our goals are) to improve on last year, (have a) higher team batting average, (record) fewer errors and (record) more wins.”

The Trojans only have 13 participants out this year as numbers continue to remain low. But they do return key starters Dalton Loschen and Shawn Reardon, and they welcome newcomer Zane Wright, a senior playing for the first time in high school.

“I hope Brynden Deck can step up and really help us on the mound and hit more at the plate,” Loschen said. “He did a good job last year, but I know he can make himself better. Our biggest impact players will probably be Dalton Loschen and Shawn Reardon. Dalton was our leading hitter last year and was solid defensively in center field, and Shawn started to hit with some power last year. I am hoping Shawn will step it up on the mound also.”

The Trojans began the season last Wednesday against Blue Ridge with a 12-0 loss before falling to St. Joseph-Ogden 20-0 on Friday.

