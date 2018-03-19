RANTOUL — One of the pillars for the Rantoul baseball program, coach Jon Donovan said, is “toughness.”

During the Eagles’ 11-16 campaign in 2017, the seventh-year coach said his squad did not produce enough toughness during times of adversity.

Another of Donovan’s messages to his team is to expect, not hope. It’s a good mantra to have, as the Eagles put a roller-coaster season behind them and look to make bigger and better things happen this spring.

“In our classroom meetings, we have talked about our vision for this year,” Donovan said. “I told the guys where I see this team going, and then I wanted feedback from them. We talked about the difference between hope and expect. We do not use the term hope in this program. Hope is not a strategy, and it simply means ‘I am kind of prepared.’ In some ways it acts as a security blanket when we do not have success. We expect to do great things this year because the mentality is we prepare only for victory in everything we do, whether it be a drill, game or taking a test in the classroom.

“When our guys put the blood, sweat and tears in the bucket and then we do not have success, there is a different mentality when things do not go our way because of the amount of time and effort that was put in. So every guy knows that when it’s time to go to work, and this includes coaches, ‘If your presence does not make an impact, your absence won’t make a difference. We work for each other to achieve common goals.”

Ace back

As a sophomore, Adam Crites emerged as the Eagles’ top pitcher, and he solidified himself as one of the top arms in the Okaw Valley Conference and in the area.

Crites led the team in innings pitched (44) while amassing a 5-4 record with 24 strikeouts to 17 walks allowed and a 4.14 earned run average. His best performances came against top-flight competition, nearly throwing a perfect game/no-hitter in a walk-off 1-0 win over St. Joseph-Ogden and holding Unity at bay in a 2-1 win.

And southpaw Nolan Roseman, a fellow junior, showed tremendous improvement throughout the year on the mound, tossing 28 2/3 innings (third on the team), with 21 strikeouts to 18 walks and a 3.91 ERA. His best performance came in a 1-0 loss to Tuscola in which he tossed five innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits.

Donovan will not rely on just those two guys on the bump, as Chad Vermillion (33 innings pitched, 3-4 record, 6.36 ERA) is another Eagle who will see plenty of opportunities.

“In order for us to be successful our guys understand that everyone has to perform their job that day to the best of their ability,” Donovan said. “I will not label guys and decide this early in the season who our No. 1, No. 2 and so forth are. It kind of goes back to the whole mindset of ‘Show me what you can do, and then I will play you, instead of ‘Put me in coach, and I will show you what I can do.’ Obviously, some of these guys had impactful seasons in 2017 and will be expected to perform at an even higher level this season as is the case with Adam and Nolan. I look for Chad Vermillion, John Frerichs and Hayden Cargo to compete at a high level on the mound this year and provide us with quality outings as well.”

Talking offense

Rantoul scored a little more than six runs per game last season, powered by top returning bats John Frerichs, Luke Jones, Roseman and Vermillion.

Jones showcased some power to the gaps throughout the season, but his biggest contribution will most likely come on defense and in leadership, as he moves from second base to catcher, a familiar position to him and a position he takes over from his brother, JT, who graduated.

“At this time Luke will be our catcher to start the season,” Donovan said. “After speaking to him, he wanted that role this year, and I could not be more happy for a senior leader to have the mentality of ‘want to’ versus ‘have to.’

“When you have guys in your program that want to take on any responsibility the coach asks to help the team, it helps raise the level of excellence. With that being said, we are as deep at the catcher position than we have ever been, and there are three underclassmen that are coachable and have tremendous work ethics that will continue to improve as the year goes on. Luke is our strongest catcher and most fundamental, but we will also be putting other guys in the mix to help build for the future.”

‘Time, patience and persistence’

Donovan is confident his club will see plenty of success on the field this season, but it may take time.

“Everyone is expected to continually pursue to overachieve in any situation they are placed in using the gifts God gave them,” Donovan said. “When we have all of our guys seeing it, believing it and then outworking everyone else, you will see great things happen this year. Getting them to achieve this takes time, patience and persistence, and my job as a coach is to make sure I am doing my part by serving them, loving them, motivating them and getting them to celebrate every little mundane thing that no one else seems to notice.”

