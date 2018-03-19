Bunnies look to bounce back after 5-win season

FISHER — At a recent baseball coaching conference, Rick Eckstein, a former assistant coach at the University of Kentucky and brother to David Eckstein, was speaking and placed an idea in Milt Kelly’s head.

The Fisher baseball head coach, who returns to the post he held from 1993-2005, decided to do something he had never done before. Kelly met with each Bunnies player for a preseason conference, having them come up with a team goal, an individual goal, an academic goal and a character goal. The results, he said, were tremendous.

“It was great to have those chats with them and see their mindsets,” Kelly said. “Kids have shorter memories than us adults do sometimes. They move on. Their expectations are high. And from what I’ve seen in the offseason in open gyms we had and with the early practices we’ve had, their enthusiasm and their confidence is right where we want it right now. Those things have really helped us a lot.”

The Bunnies will need that confident mindset heading into 2018, coming off one of the program’s worst records in the last two decades (a frustrating 5-20-1 campaign).

“Last year was just a strange year. We had that tie game early in the season that we really could’ve just closed out and won easily,” Kelly said of the season opener against Oakwood. “And I think we began to have some doubt creep in. We struck out more than we walked as an offense. That’s never a good thing, and on defense we had too many errors and too many walks. There were just a lot of things (that went wrong). And we were in a lot of close games with some good teams. I remember going up to Tremont, and we played them really tough. They were a great team. We were close and had some games we were in that we just didn’t close the deal on.”

Another aspect that should keep Kelly confident that last year may be just an anomaly is that he was there for the truly rough years — when the Fisher program was still in its infant stages.

“(Last season) wasn’t the toughest (season),” Kelly said. “Back in the early days of our program, it didn’t start until about 1991, and, boy, you talk about bumpy roads — when you’re talking about trying to start a baseball program, and you don’t have a single player who’s ever played a high school baseball inning, and you’re playing against well-established programs who have kids who have been playing for years, those were bumpy years. You go back and see years where we won two games, and we overachieved to be honest with you. Those kids did well to do that. Any time you start a program from ground zero, it really is bumpy.”

When you coach long enough, Kelly said, you’re going to have some great seasons where players exceed expectations, but you’re also going to have some seasons in which the opposite happens. Essentially, he said, you have to take the good with the bad and put things into perspective, learning balance throughout the years.

“Were we disappointed? Obviously we were disappointed, and we had some kids who were individually disappointed because they didn’t perform at the level they thought they would or we thought they would,” Kelly said. “From that standpoint, you just have to move on and deal with the present and look to the future. That’s kind of the essence of coaching.”

Getting back to the program it used to be

It’s not as if Fisher baseball has been synonymous with losing. Just the opposite, in fact. Since 2010, the Bunnies have finished toward the top of the Heart of Illinois Conference several times. They finished fourth twice, in third place once and took second twice. In what Kelly described as “not a cupcake conference,” a 10-2 record a few years ago in which it came close to winning the HOIC outright is impressive.

“We’ve had some success and been in the upper echelon of our conference as much or more than any of our other sports have,” Kelly said. “So there’s been some really good times, and you take the good times with the bad. You just want to get over the hump and have more good times than bad.”

Strength in numbers

Fisher will need to replace Zach Griffith, Kyle Burke and Austin Henson, but with 23 players out this season, that may come quicker than some expect.

That is the most players to go out for baseball for several years, Kelly said, and it makes it possible for the Bunnies to field a junior varsity team to get experience for younger guys.

“It also creates competition for positions,” Kelly said. “There are some things just within that itself and the enthusiasm the kids have generated that make it really easy to move on.”

One of the top returning players is Dylan Baker, a junior who will start for his third consecutive season behind the plate. Baker has the potential to become an all-conference and potential all-area player and is one who “takes the game very seriously and wants to play at the next level,” Kelly said. He has also been improving in helping pitchers out and building chemistry with the team’s hurlers.

Also returning are seniors Dawson Purvis, Chris Hess and Jacob Horsch, who will be expected to give Fisher plenty of veteran leadership.

Described by Kelly as “a leader in every sense,” Purvis gave Fisher some solid innings the last two years and will patrol the outfield when not on the mound. Hess returns as the Bunnies’ starting first baseman, and Horsch returns from an all-HOIC season in center field and will see plenty of opportunities on the bump.

Other key returning starters include Tyrese Martin, Tyler Martin, Zeke Henderson and Dakota Matthews, and newcomer Brandon Henson will serve a critical role.

“In the very tough Heart of Illinois Conference, every game is a challenge,” Kelly said. “We also face a tough non-conference schedule, which will test us and force us to improve game by game.”

