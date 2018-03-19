Back at it: Area baseball teams return to the diamond

The 2017 season brought a mixed bag for the Rantoul baseball team, and it was a dismal one for both the Fisher and Armstrong-Potomac programs.

Led by coach Jon Donovan and ace pitcher Adam Crites, Rantoul had an up-and-down season in which it finished 11-16, but the highs were very high, including wins over St. Joseph-Ogden, Monticello, Unity and St. Thomas More to contend for an Okaw Valley Conference championship.

But the lows included losses to each of those squads as well, including blowout defeats to SJ-O and Unity. Those wins and losses provided a microcosm for the Eagles’ season — always good signs of what could be, but a reminder that they weren’t there yet. And much of the Eagles’ struggles boiled down to inexperience.

“Last season we had a core group of seniors that worked hard every day and helped continue to build our culture of the team-first mentality,” Rantoul coach Jon Donovan said. “We had areas in our lineup that were inexperienced at the varsity level, so we struggled at times offensively and on the mound.

“One of the pillars of our program is ‘toughness,’ and it’s the hardest to acquire because you have to go through adversity. Once you go through adversity, is a team willing to get back up and respond? Adversity does not make you a man; it exposes where you are at as a man. With the inexperience we had last year, there were times we didn't respond. One of my responsibilities as a coach is to motivate our guys every day, and I did a poor job of that. As I reflected on the 2017 season, that is the most disappointing aspect I dealt with as a coach. I have to do better for my guys every single day by motivating them and providing reassurance that if we play fast, hard and loose, results will come.”

Bunnies in similar spot

Jon Kelly’s Bunnies program saw much of the same adversity, but that adversity came in bigger waves during a 5-20-1 campaign, the worst season record-wise during Kelly’s 12-year tenure.

With Kelly resigning to focus on his duties as Fisher’s athletic director, there is a new face and voice to lead the program … well … not exactly.

Kelly’s father, Milt, is back at the helm of Bunnies baseball, returning to the head coaching position he held from 1993-2005. He was also an assistant coach on Jon’s staff.

“Jon and I have always been on the same page, and Jon was an excellent coach and really did everything necessary to give us an opportunity to win,” Milt Kelly said. “I miss working with him for sure. But we kept a lot of things the same, but we did tweak some things.”

When jokingly asked last season if he would ever return as Fisher’s head coach, Milt laughed and said no. He enjoyed his assistant role very much, he said. But then he had a change of heart.

“We thought there might be some other options available depending on the vacancies in the district and who was available and things like that,” Milt Kelly said, speaking of his reasons for returning to be the head coach. “If there had been a real top-notch guy with coaching experience that could’ve come in and done it, then that would have been the right call to make. That didn’t really materialize, so they asked me to consider coming back as a head coach. I had five criteria, and I won’t get into all of them, but one of them was, ‘Will my wife put up with another year of baseball coaching after all these years?’ She said if she’d done it that long, she probably could.

“Another one was would we have buy-in from the players? And I talked to the players in the process of making the decision, and it seemed they felt it was the best move to have a good transition and to give us the best opportunity to move on this year. They were comfortable with it, and that was a high priority. It seemed like it was the best fit, and I’m enjoying it very much. Honestly, I’m really enjoying it and enjoying the relationship with the players and watching these young men improve. I have no regrets about it, and I’m happy to be back, and we’ll see how far we can go this year. This is a great group of kids, and I look forward to continue being able to work with them.”

Trojans still struggling

Armstrong-Potomac’s baseball program has not seen success over the past five seasons, with last year’s 2-20 record putting the Trojans at a combined 16-101 over that span.

Head coach Darren Loschen hopes things will turn around a bit in 2018.

“We hope to be competitive and improve from last season,” Loschen said. “Having enough pitching and dealing with the pitch count (is the biggest challenge). We only have 13 players, and three are freshmen. … (I would consider the season a success if) we are competitive and we continue to improve as the season goes along.”

Rantoul began the season last week with games against Bloomington and Fisher. The Eagles were scheduled to play Schlarman on Tuesday. Results were not available at press time.

After games against Bismarck-Henning and Rantoul last week, Fisher was scheduled to play Cissna Park on Monday and Oakwood on Wednesday.

The Trojans faced Blue Ridge on Wednesday and St. Joseph-Ogden on Friday before games against Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Monday and Villa Grove/Heritage on Tuesday.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.