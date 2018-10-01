Top 10 sports stories from last six months of 2017

Sports editor Zack Carpenter gives a rundown of the best stories in sports from the past six months

10 Ingold secures win No. 150, Spenard sets school record

When asked about his accomplishment of tallying his 150th career win as Bunnies girls basketball coach with a 31-30 triumph over rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Dec. 16, Ken Ingold didn’t want to talk too much about it. He was happy about the milestone, but he wanted to heap more praise on his star forward, Alivia Spenard. The senior was coming off an incredible week, which included a 16-point, 18-rebound game against Cissna Park and a 19-point, 22-rebound effort versus Tri-Valley. The 22 boards set a single-game school record. Ingold, who has coached Fisher teams since the 1980s, said he has never had a player, in boys or girls basketball, grab that many rebounds in a game.

9 Jones-Watkins tallies 1,000 points

During last season’s 21-10 regional championship run, the Fisher point guard was the team’s second-best offensive option next to star forward Zach Griffith. This season, he is the Bunnies’ most polished offensive player, though Ryan Meents (17.7 points per game) is just as capable of filling it up as Jones-Watkins (17.8 PPG). Jones-Watkins tallied his 1,000th career point in a win over North Vermillion on Dec. 28 at the BSN Classic, where he earned an all-tournament nod. He sat at 1,033 career points entering Friday’s game against Ridgeview.

8 Kinnett finishes eighth at national decathlon

Rantoul senior Garet Kinnett in July finished eighth at the Amateur Athletic Union National Championships in Ypsilanti, Mich. Kinnett scored 5,451 points in the AAU Decathlon, doing so with a torn hamstring. “I was most pleased with my performance in the 1,500-meter run,” Kinnett said. “That race is really not my thing, but so many people sacrificed so much for me to be here, and I gutted it out. I was hoping to score 6,000 points like I did in the regionals, but that was not possible with my right hamstring. The 1,500-meter was tough. I was in quite a bit of pain. Given the injury, I am satisfied with eighth place.”

7 Kelly to return as Fisher baseball coach

Jon Kelly announced he was resigning his position as Fisher baseball head coach and athletics director following the 2017 season to focus on his new upcoming principal role. When Kelly made the announcement, it signaled the end of a 12-year era in which he had racked up a 143-179-1 record while reaching five regional championship games. But Kelly’s replacement is a familiar face and voice — his father, Milt, who was the head of the program from 1994-2005 and was Jon’s assistant from 2005-2017. The Bunnies went 86-170 during Milt’s 12-year tenure, as he essentially built it from the ground-up. Many on social media announced the pleasure with the baseball program remaining in the hands of the Kelly family.

6 Ten area athletes sign with colleges

When Rantoul softball star pitcher Lindsay Jordahl signed with Spartanburg Methodist College last month to continue her playing career, she represented the eighth Eagle to sign with a college athletics program over the last year. Jordahl followed Kevin and Kevonte Williams (basketball, Lake Land College), Duck Gibson (basketball, Illinois Central College), Demarius Smith (wrestling, University of Illinois), Kaylee Spegal (volleyball, Kankakee Community College), Brianna Tatar (softball, Danville Area Community College) and Kaylie Wilson (rowing, Indiana University). Also, Brittney Enos of Fisher signed to play volleyball and softball at Monmouth College, and Armstrong-Potomac’s Holley Hambleton signed with DACC for softball.

5 Franzen’s group reaches second consecutive regional title match

Described as a “roller-coaster season” by Armstrong-Potomac coach Candy Franzen, the Trojans volleyball team’s 2017 year was certainly chock full of ups and downs. But the talent shined through once the postseason hit, as A-P played one of its best matches of the season in a regional semifinal win over Ridgeview. The Trojans finished 19-14 and made it to their second straight regional championship match against Blue Ridge, but were eventually ousted by the Knights once again. Unfortunately, they showed the roller coaster side in the title match, playing a bad first set, followed by a great second set. But errors and inconsistency plagued the Trojans, as they blew a sizeable lead in the second set. They return all but three players, including Sarah Porter, Maddie Buhr and Jenna Muench, and have all the makings of a 20-win team that could make a third straight regional championship match.

4 Fisher/GCMS soccer program experiences terrific season

When Caleb Pulley, Caleb Bleich and Alec Johnson led the Bunnies to a 10-8-4 record in 2016, it was a resurgent season for the Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer program. When Pulley graduated, the Bunnies picked up right where they left off and experienced an even better 2017 season with an 11-5-4 mark. Bleich, Johnson, Tyler Ricks and Graham Voelker were the offensive workmen, and the defense was led by Jeremy Steidinger and goalkeeper Ethan Kasper. As head coach Levi Horsch said, winning will now be expected for the Bunnies in 2018. It will be fun to see how they perform with higher expectations.

3 Hess leads Rantoul to first win 19 games

It’s not just that first-year head coach Tom Hess led the Eagles football team to its first victory (40-20 over Olympia in Week 3) in two years that made this story significant. Not to sound too “Shawhshank Redemption-y,” but hope was finally bred back into the Rantoul gridiron program. Rantoul followed the win over the Spartans with a blowout 54-7 victory over St. Thomas More two weeks later, and a playoff berth — yes, an actual playoff berth — was a not-that-unrealistic talking point. It would have meant wins over Illinois Valley Central and Pontiac and a monumental upset over either Unity or Bloomington Central Catholic, but the fact that a postseason appearance for a Rantoul football team was being discussed is certainly noteworthy. The program seems to be heading in the right direction.

2 Thomas, Musselman return to gridiron

Kade Thomas returned to football after a two-year hiatus in a big way. The senior made a splash at quarterback, leading Fisher to its first playoff appearance since 2013. Thomas, with his cannon arm and ability to efficiently run a read-option offense, was the Bunnies’ most important piece but certainly wasn’t alone. Thomas and Jones-Watkins formed a “Lightning-and-Lightning” duo on offense — neither is a physically bruising runner, but each used speed and elusiveness to establish one of the Bunnies’ most talented backfields this decade. And don’t forget the defense, led by linebacker Jacob Horsch and safety Will Delaney. Also, head coach Jake Palmer convincing Chad Musselman, Palmer’s high school football coach at Villa Grove, to return to the gridiron after an absence proved to be one of the season’s most intriguing storylines. Musselman returned to be Fisher’s offensive coordinator, and his system worked effectively.

1 Fisher returns to playoffs, buoyed by upset of No. 2 Dee-Mack

On the road to garnering a surprise playoff berth, it takes an upset or two to capture that magic. The Fisher football team in 2017 took care of business against the teams it should have beat (Metro East Lutheran, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, Heyworth, Tremont, LeRoy) and fell to teams in which an L wasn’t that shocking (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Fieldcrest, Tri-Valley). But the highlight of the regular season was a monumental upset of Deer Creek-Mackinaw, then-undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2A, on the road in Week 5. The defending state champs were downed 24-23 by the Bunnies, who were led by a monster performance by running back Jaden Jones-Watkins (272 yards rushing and three TDs on a ridiculous 42 carries). Looking back on the season, if the Bunnies had finished with a 5-4 record, they would have missed the postseason by a tiny margin based on playoff points. Getting to 6-3 was their only shot at playing in Week 10, and it was the victory over Dee-Mack that proved the biggest of the season.

