Kelly to return as Fisher baseball head coach

Milt Kelly last Wednesday was hired as Fisher’s baseball coach. Kelly was the coach of the program for 12 years in the ‘90s and early 2000s.

FISHER — The reins of the Fisher baseball program will remain in the Kelly family.

Milt Kelly was officially named the Bunnies’ head baseball coach last Wednesday. Kelly was the head coach of the program for 12 years, from 1994-2005, and finished with an 86-170 record.

Milt’s son, Jon, took over the program in 2005 and went 143-179-1 across 12 years while reaching five regional championship games. Jon Kelly resigned as Fisher baseball coach and athletic director in the spring to focus on his new role as Fisher’s principal.

“Since I have been around the program since its reinstatement in 1990, I have a strong desire to see it go forward and improve in a way that meets the needs of the young men who play the game,” Milt Kelly said. “Jon and I felt that this would make the smoothest transition going forward, and conversations with some of our players over the summer convinced me that was the best option for now. The head coaching experience from the past is extremely helpful, of course. I still love the game and, more importantly, kids who wear the uniform for FHS."

Fisher finished 5-20-1 last year, which was the team’s worst finish during Jon Kelly’s tenure.

“I believe we have the personnel to improve over our performance last season, and I am confident the effort will be there on the part of the players and the coaches to make that happen,” Milt Kelly said. “We have had many seasons in the top echelon of our conference, and we want to do what is necessary to compete for championships.

"Jon did a great job, and we will miss him for sure. If he gets the itch to come back on the field and hit a few fungoes or throw some BP, he will always be welcome.”

