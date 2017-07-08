Royal pain: Giants’ season comes to end at hands of Legends

Royal’s Thomas Wolken, a Rantoul Township High School graduate, delivers a pitch during the Giants’ 11-4 loss to the Central Illinois Legends on Sunday. The loss ended Royal’s season at 10-12.

BUCKLEY — The Royal Giants ended their 2017 season with an 11-4 loss to the Central Illinois Legends on Sunday in the Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinals.

“We just didn’t get any breaks today,” Giants manager Tim Dillman said. “We were kind of dead from the very first pitch. I don’t think we were in it. Guys weren’t ready to play, and when you’re in the tournament, you’ve got to be ready to play, or you go home.”

Royal cut its deficit to 3-1 with a run in the fourth inning as Thomas Wolken led off with a single and Jake Cribbett singled in the next at-bat before Griffin Warmbier walked and Ty Brown hit an RBI double.

In the fifth inning, Royal scored two runs as Cody Flowers and Blake Hoveln each crossed home plate after walking. Cribbett walked as well during the inning.

In the ninth inning, Flowers walked and Hoveln reached base on a fielder’s choice before Bird singled, Cribbett walked, and Nick Meredith reached base on an error. Hoveln crossed home plate.

By then, it was too little, too late, as the Legends led 11-3 after scoring six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Matt Franks, Ted Lingle and Luke Azarelli each reached base on an error before Antohny Bryan singled, John Harris walked and Trystyn Schoonover hit a two-RBI single for the Legends (12-11). Dylan Manley was hit by a pitch before Bobby Oats drew a bases-loaded walk.

Brown and Wolken each hit 2-for-4 for the Giants while Bryan and Jon Walters each hit 3-for-5 and Franks went 3-for-3 for the Legends.

With the loss, the Giants ended their season with a record of 10-12.

“We’ll be back next year,” Dillman said. “We’ll make a few adjustments and be back and ready to compete next year.”

