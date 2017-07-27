Sloppy, unenthusiastic performance ends Rantoul’s season in state tourney

Kole Porter and the Rantoul Post 287 baseball team lost to Edwardsville and Peoria in the American Legion state baseball tournament to end a disappointing 9-24 season.

RANTOUL — Despite Wednesday night’s opening-round loss of the American Legion state baseball tournament, Garry Smith was still optimistic about his club’s chances heading into Thursday’s elimination game against Peoria Post 2.

The Rantoul Post 287 manager watched as his team fell behind 6-2 against Edwardsville on Wednesday but battled back to a 6-4 loss in which Rantoul stranded the potentially game-tying run at first base.

But less than 15 hours later, that hopeful vibe twisted into a thoroughly negative 180-degree turnaround as Rantoul was eliminated from the tournament with a 7-1 loss early Thursday afternoon to end a dismal 9-24 season.

“I’m a straight shooter. That’s the way I’ve been all year long, and that’s the way I’m going to continue to be,” Smith said. “We were not real enthusiastic to be on the baseball field (Thursday). We were flat. We made a few unusual errors. We were a half-step slow. We just did not play well.

“We did not play well, and it’s frustrating, but what else can I say? (Wednesday) we battled and played hard, but (Thursday) it didn’t seem like we played with any enthusiasm.”

Rantoul received a solid start from Luke Fitton, who gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks across 5 1/3 innings. But a combination of seven wild pitches/passed balls from the pitcher-catcher combo of Fitton and JT Jones and four team errors highlighted sloppy play all around.

“That shouldn’t bother these kids,” Smith said of the early-morning 10:30 start following Wednesday’s night game. “They’re young. They shouldn’t be tired. I don’t use that as an excuse. We were just flat and didn’t get the job done.”

Rantoul left 12 on base, stranded a runner at second in six of the nine innings, left the bases loaded twice and mustered up just five total hits with the lone run coming on a bases-loaded walk.

Not at full strength

Not having its rotation at full strength was another crippling factor in Rantoul’s early exit. Top pitcher Adam Crites — who allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief — was not at full strength after tossing about 50 pitches in a scrimmage at a University of Illinois baseball camp Wednesday, and Colton Carr and Brett Cagle were each out with injuries.

“Luke pitched well. I thought he had good command. Adam came in, and I thought he was a little tired. You could tell he wasn’t his normal self,” Smith said. “I think it hurt us a little bit by him not being at full speed. It hurt the rotation, and with Colton Carr out — and Cagle, of course, out most of the year — I think it definitely hurt the rotation of the pitching. And it did affect our team. The rest of the guys picked up pretty well, but it is what it is.”

Also absent Thursday was assistant coach Allen Jones Jr., who was unable to clear his work schedule for the game. Jones Jr. is the team’s pitching coach and calls most of the pitches throughout the game.

Rantoul was forced to scramble a bit, with Carr calling some of the pitches from the dugout, and JT Jones throwing down signals as well.

“Colton Carr actually called a few pitches from the dugout for us,” Smith said. “We tried to stick with fastballs and changeups, and we mixed in a couple curves.”

‘… it seemed like we were going in different directions’

Smith agreed there was an attitude problem most of the season with his group, which is formed from a litany of towns in the area — the manager said five Rantoul players is the least amount from the city he has had in a while, perhaps ever.

“There were times when it seemed like we were going in different directions,” Smith said. “The cohesiveness was good. (Wednesday) it was good. We’ve had a lot of games lately where it was good, but (Thursday) it was not what it’s been lately. And, yes, we’ve had a little bit of (an attitude) problem, but that’s all I want to say on that.”

And the 2017 team’s health, or lack thereof, also factored into a 24-loss year.

“That’s a good question,” Smith said of evaluating this season. “I think if we had a full roster all year (things would’ve gone different). We’ve had the injuries late — the pitching arm injuries — and a couple other things have gone on. I think we’re probably a minimum of a .500 team. But it didn’t go that way with the injuries we had, and injuries are a part of the game. It just certainly didn’t pan out like I thought it was going to.”

Smith expects most of the roster to stay intact in 2018, with Rantoul losing just four players — though each of the four is a vital player in Carr, Cagle, Keegan Brooks and Ryan Braxton.

“Four very important players, but we’ve got the majority of the roster back,” Smith said. “I think most of them will be back. I think there’s two or three that won’t be based on different situations, but we’re going to reload and try to get ready for next year.”

“I hope Danville Post 210 wins the state tournament,” Smith added. “We always pull for our Fourth Division coaches because I think they’re great coaches, and we kind of stick together.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.