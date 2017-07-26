Early mistakes cost Rantoul in state tournament

RANTOUL — Wednesday’s opening game of the American Legion state baseball tournament did not start out gracefully for Rantoul.

Rantoul Post 287 starting pitcher Keegan Brooks walked three of Edwardsville Post 199’s first four hitters to load the bases with one out in the first inning, and a throwing error by shortstop John Frerichs allowed two runs to score. Edwardsville added another and soon had a 3-0 lead, which jump-started a 6-4 win.

It was a negative tone-setting inning for Rantoul which, despite allowing 10 walks, gave up just four hits in an otherwise well-played game.

“It’s not the way you want to start a state tournament, but I think we overcame that and bounced back a little bit and played pretty well,” Rantoul Post 287 manager Garry Smith said. “I’m disappointed we lost, but I’m not disappointed in the way we fought and played.”

Smith, who agreed the first inning set a bad tone for the next eight frames, was surprised Edwardsville only mustered up four hits.

“They only had four hits? Wow,” Smith said. “It’s very frustrating. I think the nerves took over in the first inning. Keegan wasn’t sharp and walked a few guys. The first inning hurt us, but we battled back and overall thought we played well. I never realized they only got four hits. Very frustrating. We couldn’t get a key hit, and with a couple of our guys out tonight, it hurt us.”

Brooks wasn’t supposed to start Wednesday’s game. That role was originally planned to fall on the shoulders of Adam Crites, but because he had thrown 50 or so pitches at a baseball camp earlier in the day, Brooks took on the task.

After Brooks gave up the two runs on the error, the righty settled in to retire 16 of the next 20 he faced, and he allowed just one runner past first base — a fourth-inning solo home run by Corey Price. The homer was the lone hit allowed across six innings by Brooks, who gave up four runs (one earned) with six walks and three strikeouts.

“Keegan was very good. He’s been strong all summer,” Smith said. “He pitched well, and I think the nerves kicked in a bit in the first inning. Overall, he pitched well, and he’s been strong for us all year. I’m proud of him.”

A pair of RBI groundouts by Eli Place helped Rantoul close the gap at 4-2, but Dawson Purvis allowed two runs in relief of Brooks.

Rantoul battled back late with a pair of two-out RBI in the ninth by Kole Porter and Luke Fitton, but a Cooper Johnson line out with runners on first and second ended the threat.

Rantoul must now regroup, as a loss Thursday would eliminate it from the state tournament. Post 287 will have to stave off elimination with a roster that is not nearly at full strength.

Colton Carr has missed the last two games with a back injury and may or may not play, John Frerichs left Wednesday’s game with an elbow injury that has been bother him, and Brett Cagle is out for the season with an arm injury.

Rantoul faces Peoria Post 2 at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Wabash Park.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.