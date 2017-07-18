Post 287 takes down three seed, two seed in division tournament

Rantoul Post 287 starting pitcher Adam Crites was phenomenal on Sunday, tossing 8 2/3 innings in a 7-3 win over No. 2 seed Lincoln in the 4th Division Legion Tournament.

CHARLESTON — It has been a season of tough losses for the Rantoul Post 287 baseball team, but it seems to be getting hot at the right time.

At the 4th Division tournament hosted by Charleston Post 93 at Baker Field, Rantoul’s American Legion club — seeded fourth in the eight-team division — won back-to-back games over the weekend, easily handling Shelby County, 14-1, before getting past Lincoln, 7-3, on Sunday.

The two wins keep Post 287 in the winner’s bracket of the tournament. The tourney’s winner advances to the state Legion tournament next week. As hosts of the state tournament, Rantoul Post 287 (9-20) is already guaranteed a spot.

Rantoul 14, Shelby Co. 1

In a rematch of a 15-3 Rantoul win on July 1, No. 6 seed Post 287 jumped on the No. 3-seeded Shelby County early with a two-run first inning.

Luke Jones and Colton Carr were each plated in the first frame before Eli Place’s three-run double gave Post 287 a 5-0 lead in the second.

Colin Klein’s RBI double in the third preceded a three-RBI triple by John Frerichs in the fourth, and Frerichs later scored for a 10-0 advantage. Carr then scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

Carr tallied an RBI double in the seventh, and Brendan Yocious roped a two-run double later in the inning to round out the 14-run, 12-hit offensive explosion.

Place finished with four RBI, and Frerichs — who has missed most of the season — made his impact immediately with three RBI, two runs scored and a pair of hits.Carr picked up the win, tossing three shutout innings in the start, allowing just three hits while firing three strikeouts.

Keegan Brooks slung four innings of relief ball, allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts as well.

Rantoul 7, Lincoln 3

On Sunday, No. 7 Rantoul picked up four late runs in the eighth and ninth innings to take down No. 2 Lincoln in the next round.

Post 287 benefited from some early production once again, as JT Jones doubled in the second inning before scoring on a wild pitch for a 1-0 edge.

Luke Jones’ RBI single in the fifth gave Post 287 another run. Jones was then gunned down trying to steal home. But Carr sprinted to third on the same play, and a throwing error allowed him to score the game’s third run.

Lincoln tallied an RBI double in the sixth, but Post 287 added a run in the eighth.

In the ninth inning, Klein singled to right field to plate JT Jones, and Kole Porter reached first on an error. Frerichs scored on the play.

Klein scored on a passed ball a few batters later for a 7-1 lead. Lincoln grabbed a pair of runs in the bottom half, but its comeback bid ended on a groundout to first base.

Rantoul pitcher Adam Crites was terrific, earning a win while pitching 8 2/3 innings. Crites fired seven strikeouts, allowing three runs on eight hits. Luke Fitton pitched the final out in relief of Crites, who tossed 104 pitches.

Carr went 3-for-4, and Jones and Klein each finished with two-hit days.

Rantoul hitters also tallied a total of 10 walks and 13 strikeouts.

Post 287 now faces off against No. 1 seed Danville Post 210 at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at Baker Field in Charleston. It is the first time the two clubs will have met since Danville defeated Rantoul 3-2 in a well-played game on July 2 on a walk-off in the ninth inning.

Win or lose, Rantoul will play again on Thursday night. With a win, the team plays at 7:15, and a loss has it playing at 4:30.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.