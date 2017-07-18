Post 287 set to be hosts of state Legion tourney

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Post 287 has taken its licks this summer.

Prior to the weekend, the American Legion club had posted a 7-20 record, limping to a 2-6 record in July with a pair of wins against Charleston and Shelby County sprinkled in.

Manager Garry Smith still exuded optimism, though, heading into the division tournament starting Saturday and next week’s state Legion tournament.

“We’re feeling confident,” Smith said. “We had a real, nice long practice (Thursday night). Everybody’s feeling engaged, and hopefully we’re on the same page. I think the attitudes are good. We talked (Thursday night) about a new season. The records are 0-0, and we’ve got to go in and be ready to play.

“I think there’s a lot of optimism. I think we’re a pretty good 7-20 team. Our pitching is very good. We’ve just got to get key hits and put the ball in play. Hitting’s been our struggle. We just can’t seem to string a lot of hits together. We don’t have a lot of power, but as long as we cut down the strikeouts and put the ball in play, I think we’re very competitive. We expect to win some ball games this weekend.”July 2 is still looked by the Post 287 manager as a turning point for the club. Facing defending state champion Danville Post 210, the Rantoul squad battled to a 3-2 walk-off loss in nine innings. It was that day when Smith felt like things would pick up for the Senior Legion team, though some struggles have still ensuded.

“A couple weeks ago, we really became a team, and I felt like we turned a corner,” Smith said. “Then I thought we kind of back slid just a little. We had a couple guys gone, but not making an excuse for that. The team camaraderie, everybody was picking each other up. Great, great attitudes, and we felt like it was a game we could win. Earlier in the year when we played Danville, I don’t think we really felt that way. But I think if we can go into the tournament with that great attitude and team chemistry, I think we can win some ball games.”

Post 287 did exactly what Smith was hoping it would do. The No. 7-seeded club posted wins over the division tournament’s No. 3 seed, Shelby Co., and No. 2 seed Lincoln on Saturday and Sunday, respectivly.

And Rantoul looks like it will be heading into the state tournament at full strength — nearly. Starting pitcher Brett Cagle suffered an arm injury that will most likely force him to miss the rest of the season. Ryan Braxton, a starter who brings a big-bodied presence at the plate, suffered a severely sprained ankle in the Danville Crossroads Tournament two weeks ago. Braxton took batting practice Thursday night, and Smith said he’s “not sure how well (Braxton’s) moving. He’s getting healthy, and if he’s not ready this week, I think he’ll be ready by next week, which is a big plus.”

And John Frerichs has only been at a few games this season, having attended a couple camps this summer. And the shortstop was suffering through some knee tendinitis a couple weeks ago, but he’s back with the team and started Saturday night. Frerichs was terrific, tallying three RBI in the tourney opener.

Colin Klein and Eli Place, Smith said, have been hitting at a respectable pace, and he hopes those two, Kole Porter (recently moved to center field) and Luke Fitton will pick things up as the season reaches its climax.

“We are going to be at full strength,” Smith said. “There may be a player or two missing — a couple players who have been in and out all season that weren’t really used a lot — but (we’ll have) our normal starters. … I’ll be disappointed if we don’t win at least two or three games in the division tournament.”

If Post 287 does win some games in the division tournament, and any at the state tournament, Luke Jones and Colton Carr figure to heavily factor into those potential victories. Both have been bright spots amidst a rough season, and if they can continue their run of success, projections would be looking up.

“”hey work hard, they both have quick hands at the plate and can make a lot of adjustments at the plate,” Smith said. “Because of their extremely quick hands at the plate, they can make adjustments to the pitch. They have good hand-eye coordination at the plate, which lets the ball travel a little farther.”

Rantoul was well rested heading into the division tournament, having not played since July 8. The club scheduled a game against Piatt County last Tuesday that got rained out, and a rescheduled game for Wednesday was unable to get worked out.

The days off with no practice or games should benefit Rantoul, allowing for pitching arms to rest before two weeks of baseball kicks in at the division tournament and state tournament, which Rantoul is hosting for the first time in the tourney’s long history.

“It’s extremely exciting to host the state tournament,” Smith said. “I think we’re going to put on a tremendously good show. Coach Allen Jones Sr. has been the committee chairman and has done a tremendously wonderful job. I think the ball field’s going to look tremendous, and I think overall the community of Rantoul, with the help of a lot of people, have embraced it. And I think a lot of people are going to walk away saying Rantoul hosted a very good state tournament.”

And it’s quite possible, Smith said, Rantoul could again host the state tournament sometime in the next five-10 years.

“If it’s in the next five-10 years, it may not be under my regime,” Smith said, “but I think it’s a win-win situation for the city and for Rantoul Post 287. They’ve honchoed the financial behind this, along with a lot of other people. The post has been very generous to us for the state tournament and for Legion baseball, in general, as long as I’ve been in it. They’re one of the best posts in the state of Illinois when it comes to baseball programs.”

