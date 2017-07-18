Five easy pieces: Baseball movies

Each week, sports editor Zack Carpenter will provide a top-five list in different categories of sports, movies or music. This week is the top five baseball movies of all time. There are a lot of good ones left off this list, so let the debate begin.

“Moneyball”

Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill

Michael Lewis’ captivating 2003 book uncovered the veil of a breakthrough system that allowed the Red Sox and Cubs to shatter their respective curses, and Bennett Miller’s 2011 Best Picture-nominated film dramatized it to near perfection. For my money, it’s the best sports movie ever made because it adds total realism (because, ya know, it was real), and the use of actual MLB logos and teams only adds to terrific writing, directing and acting. Plus, the piano music sets the tone for the movie’s seriousness, and you’ve got to love pickin’ machine Scottie H, played by Chris Pratt before he became Chris Pratt.

“The Natural”

Robert Redford, Glenn Close

Roy Hobbs: the best fictional baseball player in history. We can always be angry with Harriet Bird for cutting down what would have been a majestic career. Hobbs literally tore the cover off the ball and it was…awesome. The Yankees’ Aaron Judge can be compared to Hobbs: an out-of-nowhere star who crushes every pitch he sees while drawing big crowds in New York. And coaches can appreciate “The Natural” because it forever gave them a phrase they can preach to their players: “Losing is a disease, contagious as ______.” The movie also showed that hitting is contagious.

“Field of Dreams"

Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones

Normally, I hate the type of movie where one person sees the truth and the rest of the cast thinks he/she is crazy. It’s one of those personal annoyances that ruins it for me. Not in this case, though. It’s probably the best of the Big Three of Costner baseball films. Along with “The Sandlot”, this drama is a classic many kids have watched before they turn 10 — mainly due to the father-son tale it centers around. Baseball has always been a father-son type of sport, even more so than others. No film reflects that theme more than “Field of Dreams.”

“For Love of the Game”

Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston

Ahh the one that started it all — started my pitching form that is. Telling the story of aging pitcher Billy Chapel (Costner) and his quest for a perfect game while clearing the mechanism in hostile Yankee Stadium, “For Love of the Game” birthed my pitching motion of Chapel’s arms over-the-head, step back and sling it delivery. I absolutely love the baseball aspect of this movie, though it suffers through having to a dull love story with Kelly Preston. Still, when the story centers on the action on the diamond, it’s a…home run…sorry.

“61*”

Barry Pepper, Thomas Jane

One of those lesser-known baseball movies because it was originally made for TV, and it doesn’t seem to often come up among the top mainstream baseball movies in the greatest of all-time discussion: “Field of Dreams, “Major League,” “The Sandlot,” and “The Rookie” are usually mentioned well before this tale of the last true home run race between Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle. Here’s hoping that in 10-20 years, someone gets smart enough to make a movie about the McGwire-Sosa home run race and the Steroid Era.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.