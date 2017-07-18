Eagles baseball wins national award for second straight year

RANTOUL — For the second year in a row, the Rantoul Township High School baseball program was honored with the American Baseball Coaches Association’s Team Academic Excellence Award.

The Eagles had a 4.3 overall team grade point average on a 5.0 scale. To qualify, a team must have a 4.0 GPA on a 5.0 scale, or a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Rantoul’s team consisted of 15 players on the roster, including Nolan Roseman and John Frerichs, who each finished with a 5.0 GPA. Anyone who played at least one inning of varsity baseball was included in the nomination.

“All of the credit for this type of award goes to the student-athletes, the great teachers at RTHS, guidance counselors, the supportive administration, and, of course, the parental guidance these boys are receiving at home,” Eagles baseball coach Jon Donovan said. “Obviously, the boys have to put in the work in the classroom, but having parents at home that push the importance of academics is something that can never be replaced. We, as coaches, serve a minimal role in the overall outcome of their GPA’s.”

The RTHS baseball coaches have implemented a system which heavily stresses the importants of staying focused in the classroom.

“We have set standards within the baseball program in terms of academics that have to be met in order to play,” Donovan said. “Ninety-nine percent of the time, players meet these standards because its in their DNA and part of their character. Very seldom do I, as a head coach, have to place consequences on players due to lack of behavior in the classrooom or not attending after school study hall early in the season because grades are suffering. If I do, it’s usually with underclassmen who have not been in the system long enough to have learned what is expected from the upperclassmen yet and how much of an emphasis we put on working just as hard in the classroom and we do on the field, treating the teachers with the utmost respect, and being positive role models within the community.”

RTHS was one of 214 college and high school programs given the distinguished honor by the ABCA for the 2016-17 academic year, including 68 high school programs and 58 teams from NCAA Division III.

“We are so excited for the opportunity to honor so many of our member coaches and their players with the Team Academic Excellence Award,” said ABCA Executive Director Craig Keilitz. “With all that is expected of our student-athletes, achieving a team GPA of 3.0 or above is truly an accomplishment. It is a testament to the leadership and commitment of our member coaches to developing their players into individuals who will be successful on and off the field.”

For his program to meet the same academic success as last year, Donovan said it shows what the players are capable of.

“I think in winning the inaugural award in 2016 there were many positive-blended emotions all at once when we received notification from the ABCA,” Donovan said. “ Once the 2016 team set the foundation and standard, the players were aware there was a level of excellence in the classroom that had to met by the 2017 team. I think the feelings change year-to-year when a program wins any type of award. After the first year, a program has seen what student-athletes are capable of, and a foundation has been set. From that point on, the level of excellence should be high because no one ever reaches the top setting low expectations and goals.”

RTHS was one of four high school teams in Illinois to receive the award (John F. Kennedy High School, Metea Valley High School and West Aurora High School were the others). Illinois had 13 college programs receive the award: Chicago State University and Illinois State University (Division I); Lewis University (Division II); Aurora University, Dominican University, Elmhurst College, North Park University, Principia College, Rockford University and the University of Chicago (Division III); Lake Land College, Lincoln Trail College and Wabash Valley College (JUCO).

Donovan sees the award as not just a baseball award, and much of the credit should go towards everyone who helped along the way.

“This award, to me, is not intended just for baseball. It should be given and honored to all the coaches, teachers, and admin at RTHS,” Donovan said. “Most of the baseball players are multiple-sport athletes, which we highly encourage. Our season does not begin until March, so these student-athletes have been around many coaches throughout the fall and winter and spend a lot more time with their teachers and parents then they ever do with the baseball program. There are so many positive influential people that these players come in contact with before we see them in March and those are the people that deserve the credit.

“Basically what we do as a coaching staff for baseball is reinforce what has been engrained into the student athletes, set a few standards that have to be met, and make sure they understand that character and academics will take them much farther on their path to success than the baseball diamond. Building a good skill set on the baseball diamond and becoming great teammates and team leaders is just icing on the cake.”

