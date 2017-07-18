Church finishes up collegiate baseball career at Western Illinois

Cord Church, a graduate of Rantoul Township High School and more recently, Western Illinois University, spent his childhood and youth helping various athletic teams try to win athletic competitions.

During the rest of his life, Church, who recently finished an undergraduate degree in biological sciences at Western Illinois, will be helping people. He is planning on going to medical school to become a pediatrician and work with Doctors Without Borders.

“I am getting ready for the MCAT (Medical College Admission Test) and trying to get volunteer hours at a hospital,” Church said. “If I get those two things done this year, the year will have been a success. I will start applying to medical school next summer.”

During his senior year at Western Illinois, Church played in 39 games and made 27 starts. In 102 trips to the plate, he had 23 hits. Of his hits, six were doubles. He also had 17 runs scored, 10 RBI, nine walks and eight stolen bases.

“My senior year was tough, because we started 0-11,” said Church, who batted .225 as a senior. “That start was tough and losing our first two games of the conference tournament. It was a difficult way to end my career.”

Church, who finished with an on-base percentage of .298 and a slugging percentage of .284, had a .940 fielding percentage as a senior. He made 45 putouts, two assisted putouts and three errors.

While the start was rough, after the first 11 games, which began with the likes of Texas Tech, who was ranked No. 14 in the NCAA Division I Poll at the time and Mississippi State, the Leathernecks would finish the rest of the season with an 18-21 mark. In the Summit League, Western Illinois finished 12-15.

Church transferred to Western Illinois from Lincoln Trail College, where he posted a .282 batting average while playing for the junior college. He finished with 60 hits in 213 trips to the plate. While only hitting singles as a freshman, he started increasing his power as he got older, hitting two doubles and a triple as a sophomore.

“I learned a ton about baseball in college,” Church said. “I learned how to swing at much better pitches was one of the main things. I made better reads in the outfield, and my arm speed got better. I had great chemistry on and off the field. I will miss the friendships and the ability to play at a higher level of competition.”

In his junior year at Western Illinois, he finished with a .294 batting average as he played 31 games and started 25. He smacked four doubles in 2016. Other stats included 11 RBI, 10 walks, nine stolen bases and six runs scored. He had an on-base percentage of .388 and a slugging percentage of .353. He had a fielding percentage of .963. He made 51 putouts, one assisted putout and two errors.

“I had great moments at Lincoln Trail and Western Illinois,” Church said. “My junior year, I loved how I hit. During my sophomore year, my best moment came in the field. I made the final out, a pop out, against Kaskaskia College, which clinched the conference title for LTC. After that 0-11 start, making the conference tournament was something special as well.”

In addition to his degree, the 2013 graduate of RTHS and son of Monica Carico and John Church earned a double minor. He has minors in chemistry and psychology. For his work in the classroom, he was named to the Tau Sigma National Honor Society at Western Illinois. At LTC, he was in the Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society.

