RANTOUL — The Rantoul Post 287 team of the American Legion went 1-2 last week, with a win over Charleston and back-to-back losses to Ford-Iroquois and Danville Gold.

Rantoul now stands at 7-20 on the season.

Post 287 8, Charleston 3

In an 8-3 victory over Charleston last Wednesday, Post 287 got a 3-for-4 day and four runs scored from Luke Jones, three RBI from Kole Porter and a pair of hits and two runs from Colton Carr.

Adam Crites tossed four innings, securing a win while allowing just two hits and one run with five strikeouts. Keegan Brooks tossed three innings of relief, allowing two runs, and Carr tossed two shutout innings to finish.

Porter’s first RBI to score Jones gave Post 287 a 1-0 lead before Charleston knotted it in the bottom of the first. Tim King’s RBI single gave Post 287 the lead again in the second, and it never trailed again.

In the fifth, Carr roped an RBI double to plate Jones, and Carr scored soon after on an RBI groundout for a 4-1 lead.

Charleston grabbed a pair of runs in the bottom half, but Jones’ and Eli Place’s RBI singles in the seventh gave Rantoul some breathing room. Rantoul added two more insurance runs in the ninth with a two-RBI single by Porter to score Jones and Carr.

Ford-Iroquois 4, Post 287 0

Place notched a single in the second inning, then Rantoul got completely shut down by F-I pitcher Andrew Zenner. The Paxton-Buckley-Loda star pitcher allowed just the one hit while firing 10 strikeouts against just one walk across seven innings to pick up the win.

F-I tallied two runs apiece in the fifth and seventh innings, and Cole Eshleman pitched the eighth and ninth innings in relief of Zenner.

Danville Gold 12, Post 287 3

Jones and Porter tallied a pair of hits, and Crites’ two-RBI triple in the fifth gave Rantoul some life after digging a 6-0 hole.

But Danville plated six runs across the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to bury any comeback bids.

Brooks took the loss, allowing six earned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts across five innings. Crites allowed four runs (three earned) with four strikeouts and three walks in 2 2/3 innings of relief, and Dawson Purvis allowed two earned runs in 1 1/3 innings of work.

Junior Legion struggles continue

Post 287’s Junior Legion team lost six in a row last week, which is now seven straight losses.

Last Wednesday, the club lost 1-0 to Ford-Iroquois before falling 18-2 to Danville Gold on Thursday. On Saturday, Post 287 was swept by Decatur Gold, 16-0 and 12-1, and on Sunday it lost to Danville Blue, 10-3 and 12-7.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.