Post 287 goes 0-3 on Terre Haute trip

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — After the Rantoul Post 287 team limped to a 1-2 finish at the Gator Tournament June 17 and failed to reach the tourney’s final round, manager Garry Smith was optimistic about his team’s progress throughout the season.

But he was still realistic about what the American Legion club might endure the following week went it traveled to Terre Haute, Ind., for more tournament action.

“We’re going to face some tremendously talented teams, and we may take some lumps over there,” Smith said following the Gator tourney.

He was spot on.

The Post 287 team went 0-3 over the weekend, falling 5-0 to Lafayette (Ind.) and 9-2 to Midland (Mich.) on Thursday before losing to Eureka (Mo.) 7-4 on Saturday.

The three tourney losses in the Hoosier State came following a 13-7 loss to Ford-Iroquois last Tuesday at Wabash Park.

After starting the summer 0-8, Post 287 won its first two games June 11 over Newton (Ind.). But it has now dropped seven of its last eight games, including six in a row following the Gator tourney’s opening-round game over host Trenton.

On Tuesday, the Post 287 team hosted Mattoon at Wabash Park. Results were not available at press time.

The club begins the Danville Crossroads Tournament on Friday with a home doubleheader versus Decatur Pride and Elgin.

Lafayette 5

Post 287 0

Rantoul only mustered up three hits in the loss.

Tim King, Luke Jones and Luke Fitton each went 1-for-3 for Post 287.

Colton Carr tossed all six innings for Rantoul, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits. Carr took the loss, tossing three strikeouts with one walk.

Lafayette jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning before adding another in the third.



Midland 9

Post 287 2

In the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader, Post 287 tallied just four hits, getting an RBI double from Carr and an RBI single from Ryan Braxton in the sixth inning.

Brett Cagle took the loss, pitching 2 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs. Cagle did not allow a hit, but six walks gave way to the four runs.

Adam Crites came on in relief, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits with four walks and a pair of strikeouts across 4 2/3 innings.

Midland took a 1-0 lead in the first before adding three runs each in the third and fifth frames. In the seventh, both clubs plated a pair.

Eureka 7

Post 287 4

Rantoul racked up eight hits, three more than Eureka, but still couldn’t muster up enough offense in the three-run loss.

Carr went 2-for-3 with three RBI, King was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Jones was 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Fitton took the loss, allowing seven runs (five earned) across four innings of work. He gave up four hits and allowed seven walks with six strikeouts.

