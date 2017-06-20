Snapped: Post 287’s four-year streak of advancing to Gator Tourney's final round comes to an end

Brett Cagle reacts after surrendering game-tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth of Rantoul Post 287’s 6-5 loss to Carlyle on Saturday.

TRENTON — The streak is over.

For the first time in the five years since it has been making the 2 1/2 hour drive south to Trenton, the Rantoul Post 287 baseball team failed to advance to Sunday’s championship round of the Gator Tournament.

Sitting pretty following a Friday night opening-game blowout win over Trenton 12-2, Post 287 let a lead slip in a game it should have won against Carlyle on Saturday in a 6-5 loss, and that disappointment fed into an underwhelming performance in a 6-0 game two loss to Aviston.

The 1-2 finish meant Post 287 would not advance out of its five-team pool to the four-team championship bracket. The American Legion team has been going to the Gator Tournament since 2013 and made it to Sunday each year.

“This is the first time we haven’t made it to Sunday, so it’s disappointing,” Post 287 manager Garry Smith said.

More disappointing than the team’s 3-11 start was that Post 287 looked like it was starting to make strides after a five-inning victory over the host team on Friday, but mental errors and not being buttoned up led to back-to-back losses to end the tourney run.

“Little fundamental errors we’re making are hurting us, and we can’t seem to get a key hit,” Smith said. “We tell them from day one, when we start our first practice, if we don’t make the fundamental play, we’re going to have trouble winning Legion baseball because these teams are too good. And it ends up biting us. We make an error or a bad throw, and it happens, but it seems to keep leading into a big inning for the other team.”

“But we’re young,” Smith added. “A lot of new kids. We’re all trying to be positive and upbeat, and we just want to make strides to get better. And I think we are getting better. We’re still trying to feel each other out, but we’re making progress. Our goal is to be playing our best baseball at the state tournament.”

In game one on Friday, JT Jones was hot, going 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI, and Luke Jones scored a pair of runs.

Against Carlyle, starting pitcher Adam Crites ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth.

Trailing 3-1, Carlyle put runners on first and second with one out, and Crites induced a ground ball. But an error by shortstop Cooper Johnson led to a run, and a game-tying single followed. Carlyle then went ahead with another RBI single on a hard-hit ball that ricocheted off the third base bag before careening into left field.

Colton Carr’s two-RBI double in the fifth put Post 287 back on top 5-4, though Carr was gunned down at third base on a controversial bang-bang tag play.

Crites, who gave up six runs but only two of which were earned, was pulled after 5 1/3 innings in which he threw 89 pitches, and Fisher alum Brett Cagle came on in relief.

With the bases loaded, Carlyle’s Noah Crocker pounded a ball into the infield grass, and the ball bounced high over the head of third baseman Brendan Yocious into left field for a two-run hit.

Post 287 was unable to recover, falling 6-5, despite Johnson falling just a home run short of the cycle with a 3-for-3 day and Carr going 2-for-2 with three RBI.

“I think we did good our first game,” JT Jones said of Friday’s win. “We were all ready to compete Friday. We showed up ready and we knew what we came here to do. But (Saturday), I guess since we took the game (Friday) by 10-run rule, we looked at (Carlyle) and figured we’d probably roll over them. And we lost by one run, and I guess that just carried over into the next game.”

“We came in overconfident like, ‘Yeah. We’re going to roll these people. Let’s hit some dongs,’” Luke Jones said. “That didn’t happen. In the end, we just gave up all of a sudden. … We were just kind of pissed off coming into the third game after that loss (to Carlyle), and it just kept our mindsets down. We were all still mad because we didn’t win that game.”

A loss to an opponent the players believed to be much less talented stung, and they let the loss affect game two against a solid, well-rounded Aviston club featuring eight collegiate players.

“I think they were down (after the Carlyle loss),” Smith said. “We should’ve won the first game. We rallied and took the lead and gave it right back to them. I think the kids were really down after that loss because they thought it was a team we should’ve beat. We would’ve been sitting 2-0 and (even with a loss to Aviston) would’ve been looking good for (Sunday).”

Against Aviston, Keegan Brooks took the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits with four strikeouts across 3 2/3 innings. Post 287 matched Aviston with eight hits, but most of them were not timely.

“They hit the ball at the right time, and we didn’t,” JT Jones said. “It wasn’t like Friday night. We weren’t popping like we were.”

Both Jones brother have been seeing the ball well of late, despite some struggles on Saturday.

“They really have been (raking the ball),” Smith said. “JT struggled a little bit (Saturday) at the plate, but overall he’s doing really well. It’s good to have those guys back, and having Colton Carr back has helped tremendously. We’re getting there, but we’re not there yet.”

And progression has been seen in both Crites and Brooks, despite each picking up a loss.

“Our pitching has been very good. I’d say in 12 of our 14 games, we’ve had very solid pitching outings,” Smith said. “Brooks and Crites were good (Saturday). Crites pitched well enough to win, and Brooks had four good innings. He changed speeds real well and got ground balls, but we’ve got to back him up on defense.”

With new faces all around, and with Post 287 missing some key players including the Rantoul Eagles’ John Frerichs, developing more team chemistry has been a slow process.

“We have a bunch of new players that we don’t know, and we have to find out what their strengths and weaknesses are,” Luke Jones said. “We need to find them faster during the non-tournaments. We bonded a lot at the hotel.”

Post 287 got back on the diamond Tuesday against Ford-Iroquois in a game at Wabash Park. Results were not available at press time.

Thursday through Sunday, the team will be in Terre Haute, Ind., for a tournament.

“We’ve got to take these (midweek) games more serious,” JT Jones said. “We’ve got to really take it to these teams who don’t know who we are. We’re really expanding out when we’re going to these tournaments. We’ve been coming to the (Gator Tournament) for a while, so these teams knew who we are. These teams we’re going to be playing this weekend, we’re going to have to show them what we’re worth.”

“We’re going to face some tremendously talented teams, and we may take some lumps over there,” Smith said. “But we want to play better teams so we can be ready for the state tournament.”

Rantoul will be the host of the American Legion state tournament July 26-29.

