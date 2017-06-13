Rantoul grads Flessner and Wolken help KCC win program's first-ever national title

KANKAKEE — The turning point came three weeks ago.

The Cavaliers got smacked. Absolutely embarrassed.

It wasn’t supposed to be like that for the Kankakee Community College baseball team, but so it was when it got trampled by Madison College 20-5 in a region championship game May 22.

Kyle Flessner and Thomas Wolken — both Rantoul alums — and a trio of the Cavaliers’ self-designated captains held a heated players-only meeting to air bitter frustrations and hopefully light a fire to jump-start a quick turnaround.

If the Cavs didn’t undergo a rapid reversal of fortune, one of the prestigious program’s most successful campaigns was dead in its tracks. One more loss and a 47-win year was down the drain, ending much too prematurely for a club with sights on reaching the pinnacle of the sport — the NJCAA Division II College World Series.

“After that game, everyone came out, for lack of a better word, pissed off. That’s when we really were like, “We’re not losing like that ever again. We’re not losing again, and if we do, we’re going down swinging,’” said Wolken, a 2015 Rantoul grad and product of coach Jon Donovan’s Eagles baseball program. “I would say that’s the point in the postseason we knew everything started to click.”

In short, the meeting worked. KCC got payback on Madison in a 9-3 victory the next day in a game that was bumped to 9 a.m. due to impending weather. The victory sent the Cavs to the World Series, where they would rattle off six wins in seven days, starting on Saturday, May 27 and ending in a wild June 2 Friday night in Enid, Okla. An 11-5 win over Mercer County in the title game gave the KCC baseball program its first-ever national championship.

“All of our voices were gone after that. I had never yelled so much,” 2014 Eagles grad Flessner said of his and the team’s reaction after recording the championship game’s final out. “I was so excited. I actually cried tears of happiness, which I didn’t even know was possible. Just to have everything you’ve worked so hard for throughout the season, because we go through a lot during the year, for it to all pay off like that, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

And it all started with a desperate, passionate meeting in May’s penultimate week.

Or did the true turning point come later?

After dropping their first game of the World Series — an 11-9 loss to UConn Avery Point — the Cavs found themselves in another precarious position with their backs against the wall. The next day, KCC relinquished a 6-3 lead to Hinds Community College and trailed 7-6 in the eighth inning. With runners on first and second and one out, Hinds was on the verge of adding to its lead and sending the Cavs home with a disappointing 0-2 finish.

That’s when the Cavs’ Matt Littrell stepped up to show why he would eventually win World Series MVP.

The sophomore’s diving grab on a line drive and subsequent flip to second base for an inning-ending double play led to the Cavs tying the game in the bottom half. In the ninth, they won on a walk-off.

“I think the win against Hinds in general (was a turning point) because we knew who they had to get through to get to the World Series,” Flessner said. “They had to go through the No. 1- and 2-ranked teams, so we figured if we beat them, there’s nobody we can’t beat. We were all making jokes saying, ‘Hey, they just beat the best team, and we beat them. We’re the best team.” We were all joking at that point, but after our first win, our morale just went skyrocketing up.”

Becoming a leader

Whatever the exact turning point was, the result was the same. The Cavs went 54-11-1, setting a school record for wins and a NJCAA World Series record with 78 runs while becoming national champions.

“It’s really hard to describe,” KCC baseball coach Todd Post said of the feeling of winning his first national title in his 25-year coaching career. “The main thing I keep thinking about is all the players and how happy I am for them to accomplish that goal and how much hard work they put in. We’ve been fighting for a region championship since 2009, and then to get to the World Series and win like we did — coming from the loser’s bracket — shows a lot about the character and the toughness of our players.”

That toughness and top character is none more personified than in Flessner. The third-year Cav becoming a national champion was far less likely than many of the other players.

Following his freshman campaign, the left-handed starting pitcher went on to play summer ball, but he came back to campus with arm problems. After rehab did not take care of the problems, Flessner sought a second opinion in Kankakee, and the doctors told him he needed Tommy John surgery. The injury kept him out of baseball for his entire sophomore season.

“That was definitely frustrating for Fless because he wanted to be a part of things. Just physically he wasn’t able to do, but he stayed with the team and became a leader,” Post said. “He really established that leadership role as he sat out his second year and returned in his third year.”

That’s what everyone seems to agree is Flessner’s greatest quality. He’s a leader both on and off the field.

He finished the season 5-1 with 24 strikeouts across 41 2/3 innings pitched and notched a win in the Cavs’ 14-6 victory over Pitt on May 30 in the World Series. Every time he was going on the mound, KCC felt like it had a chance that day. But that’s still not what the Cavs relished about him the most.

“He brought consistent pitching and was going to hit the strike zone a lot with pretty good offspeed pitches,” Wolken said. “And we knew we could rely on him to get at least five innings most of the time. He more impacted the dugout and how the team acted because he was always calm and didn’t get rattled very much. I think that’s where Fless helped the most in high school and in college.”

Wolken didn’t exactly have a smooth path to the finish line, either.

On April 21, the every-day first baseman suffered a hairline fracture in his left fibula that caused him excruciating pain as his final season wore on. He continued to play through the injury, moving back to the designated hitter spot that he held as a freshman.

In one game of the World Series, however, Wolken was forced back into the field with the Cavs’ first baseman starting on the hill. He gutted the injury out, and throughout the Series, there was plenty of pain — especially having to score from first base on a double — but reaching the big stage, baseball’s brightest spotlight at the junior college level, kept his focus off the agony.

“He showed a lot of courage and bravery playing on a hairline fracture the whole time,” Flessner said. “He was always a very reliable, consistent guy, and he was definitely a big leader in the field. If our guys had a bad inning in the field, he would make sure to call us in and talk to us to keep us going.

An absolute bomb

Wolken had a turning point of his own during the World Series. One you don’t want to have.

The 6-foot, 215-pound lefty smoked a moonshot an estimated 450 feet to dead center in the game against Hinds. And it was only a double.

Center field at the ball park extends 400 feet with a scoreboard reaching 50 feet into the air. The ball smacked off the top, right above the “M” in “David Allen Memorial Ball Park.” But the stadium’s rules state a ball must leave the park to be a home run, so the farthest ball Wolken has ever hit in his career ended in him standing bitterly at second base.

“That was the farthest ball I ever hit, and it didn’t go out,” Wolken said. “I was not very happy on second base. It was about 50 feet up in center field, and, evidently, that’s not a home run. To be honest with you, I think hitting that in the second game out was kind of a curse for me. Because now everyone knew I could hit a ball that hard and hit one that far, and I went like 0 for my next 13.”

“I talked to a lot of local people that week who would come up to me and liked the way our team handled ourselves and the way we played,” Post said. “And old-timers who have been watching baseball there for 40 years said that they hadn’t seen a ball hit up there.”

That hit put the sophomore into a bit of a tailspin, though. Over the next four games, Wolken hit just .167 heading into the title game. With pitchers now aware of how much damage the southpaw could do, they were more keen to pitch around him. And Wolken got more frustrated, swinging at pitches he shouldn’t and rolling balls over into groundouts or hitting weak fly balls.

Until the championship game.

In the final game of his career, Wolken — who said his collegiate playing days are more than likely over as he attends the University of Illinois to major in crop sciences in the fall — went out in style. He went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and a walk to finish off a perfect night at the plate.

“I look back on it, yeah, it was the farthest ball I ever hit, but I look back on how it affected my at-bats going forward,” Wolken said. “And it was not pretty, but ended up getting the job done in the national championship game, and that’s all that matters.”

‘They will wrestle bears to bring the team back’

They are called rats.

Those in the Eagles baseball program who, similar to a gym rat in basketball, almost refuse to leave the field while improving themselves. Donovan says a rat is someone who doesn’t need the pats on the back following workouts, and doesn’t need to let the world know they just spent an hour or two in the batting cage. Players like these understand the value of outworking everyone else and will reap the benefits later.

That is one of the characteristics of both Flessner and Wolken that Donovan enjoyed the most about both athletes during their time in the purple and gold. They worked, worked and worked.

Though what they each brought to the field was different — Wolken being the prolific power bat at first base, Flessner one who provided quality starts nearly every time out — Donovan said the two were eerily similar. Both had the intangibles that coaches love seeing in their players.

“Sure, they had very good skill sets but they have what I call a bulldog mentality, which means having a big heart, facing adversity well, fearless competitors, and they wanted to succeed very badly,” Donovan said. “It was a part of their DNA, and they did what it takes to become better. They took constructive criticism very well.”

Wolken needed to build up his body prior to his senior year, and he did that while working with coach Tim Robinson in the Eagles’ strength and conditioning program. Flessner had to become a complete pitcher, so he spent several long hours with coach Travis Webb, then a member of the Parkland pitching staff, to hone his craft.

“They also have what I call a grinder’s attitude,” Donovan said. “Grinders can be down by five runs and the team and the coach can still feel their energy. They bring the juice and will wrestle bears to help bring the team back. Very seldom do you find players with that mentality. The guys that a college coach can trust that are going to show up to the field and play through nagging injuries, never miss practices, and are accountable. It basically comes down reliability and they had it.”

College-run high school program

For Wolken and Flessner, they could not give enough praise for Donovan and his program — one which Wolken likened to a college-run atmosphere that helped prepare its athletes for the next level.

“He ran the practices and ran the program like a college program. It wasn’t like a high school program, and he based everything out of his practices off coach Post. So that really helped me out going into my KCC career because I knew what was expected,” Wolken said. “I knew (Post) would get on me a little bit, but I knew that was part of it. I respected that. I look back on my Rantoul career, and it really helped me out a lot in my collegiate career.

“Playing for coach Donovan was basically like playing for a more calm coach Post. You knew what was expected, and if you did it wrong, he was going to let you know. I wouldn’t have wanted to have it any other way.”

Prior to the season, Donovan took the team to a KCC game to show his players how Flessner, Wolken and the Cavs do business. Had it not been for the Eagles coach’s support in high school, Flessner may have not ended up at a program like Kankakee’s.

“He was one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had,” Flessner said. “I’d give him the top spot because he always kept it to where the players were confident, and he always knew his stuff. He went out of his way to help the players find a place to play in college. He put them in places he knew they would succeed. He wouldn’t leave them out to dry and leave them on their own to find places to play. I thought that was a great quality of him.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.