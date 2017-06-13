Legion team posts first two wins

RANTOUL — After struggling throughout the first eight games of the summer, the Rantoul Post 287 team of the American Legion baseball league finally broke through on Sunday.

Helped in part by Rantoul Township High School’s Luke Jones, the Post 287 team cruised to a 13-0 win over Newton (Ind.) in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader. The Eagles’ second baseman went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI. JT Jones, a recent Eagles graduate, powered a two-RBI triple in the victory.

Post 287 (2-8) grabbed a second consecutive win with a 6-1 defeat of Newton in Game 2.

The Jones brothers each went 0-for-2 in the game, but Luke Jones did net two walks and two runs scored.

Post 287 was coming off four straight losses earlier in the week, with a 12-3 defeat at the hands of Danville Post 210 last Tuesday to start the skid.

A 9-2 loss to Mattoon on Wednesday preceeded 3-0 and 4-1 losses to Lincoln during a Saturday doubleheader.

In Game 2, RTHS pitcher Adam Crites took the loss, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits while tossing eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort. The Eagles’ soon-to-be junior threw 98 pitches.

Fisher’s Dawson Purvis went 0-for-2 in Game 2.

