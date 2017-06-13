Kyle Flessner Q-n-A

Former Rantoul starting pitcher Kyle Flessner pitched Kankakee Community College to a win May 30 in an NJCAA World Series game. The Cavaliers went on to win the World Series on June 2.

Rantoul Township High School grad and former baseball player Kyle Flessner helped Kankakee Community College win the NJCAA Division II World Series championship. The left-handed pitcher, a 2014 grad, was a member of the Cavaliers’ club for three seasons, sitting out last year following Tommy John surgery. The redshirt sophomore, who pitched the Cavs to a World Series win May 30, will now be heading to Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, Ind., to continue his baseball career. Sports editor Zack Carpenter caught up with the national champion last week:

ZC: Well, you must be feeling pretty good these days. What have you guys been up to the last week?

KF: We’ve been all basically been saying goodbye to each other, which is pretty rough. But I guess there’s no better way to go out than winning it all, so that made it all bittersweet.

That’s gotta be tough. You’re excited to win a World Series, but, “Oh yeah, it’s the last game I’ll play here.”

That was the big thing. We weren’t used to not having a game the next day, especially going through the loser’s bracket the whole time. Our whole mindset was, ‘Alright. We won. Let’s get ready for tomorrow.’ After that last game, it was definitely a weird feeling.

Especially for you now that the run’s over after three years.

Oh yeah. I mean, it was weird to see a difference with each year. My first year, we didn’t even make it out of the section (tournament). We were way above .500 still, but definitely not the team we were this year. Second year, we were a little better, and this year was just unreal. It’s hard to believe, really.

It all came together in one big culmination.

We couldn’t even believe ourselves that we won it. It didn’t sink in for a couple days until we got back home and had a whole welcoming parade for us. That just helped us realize it even more.

Can you describe that moment of winning a title and getting to run out onto the field?

Oh, man. All of our voices were gone after that. I had never yelled so much. I was so excited. I actually cried tears of happiness, which I didn’t even know was possible. Just to have everything you’ve worked so hard for throughout the season, because we go through a lot during the year, for it to all pay off like that, I wouldn’t have it any other way. Obviously.

Can you talk about the difficulties of having to sit out last year? What was the most difficult part of sitting out?

I think for me, it was just the respect of my teammates. The guys I came there with, they understood that when I was healthy, I was a good player. But the freshmen that were there at the time, they had never seen me play. For all they knew, I was just a manager on the team. They didn’t know the accomplishments I had my freshman year. Whenever I was trying to give them advice, they were always skeptical to listen, and I understand that. They’re taking advice from somebody who just had surgery and hurt himself. Being able to prove myself this year playing, it definitely helped out a lot. With my mental situation there and being able to be a leader on the team, I was able to lead by example and not just look at people and tell them what they’re doing wrong.

Having the success this year, was it almost more of a sigh of relief of like, ‘I can do this. I can come back from that.”

Yeah it really was. Sitting out last year gave me a whole different perspective of what the coaches see and what they expect from us. It’s tough to see that as a player. You don’t really know where they’re coming from. But I definitely see all the reasons behind coach (Todd) Post’s and coach (Bryce) Shafer’s roles in the way they run the game. I think that definitely helped out a lot. Me and the other third year guy had that perspective. I’d say we were the two biggest leaders on that team, and Tom Wolken from Rantoul.

Going back to that title game, it was six straight wins for you guys — six wins in six days. Were you guys just running on fumes at that point?

We felt like we were running on fumes ever since the region tournament. Especially crawling through the loser’s bracket, one thing you have to do is bring your bats. Pitching was able to hold up and keep us in the game, but when our hitters were putting up over 10 runs a game, that definitely makes it a lot easier.

When you guys lost that opening-round game, what was going through your guys’ minds? Did you get a little nervous or lose any confidence with your backs against the wall?

It gave us a sense of urgency. We didn’t want to be a team that gets to the World Series then goes two-and-out. We definitely wanted to at least win two or three to make a respectable run. If you would’ve told me we would’ve won the whole thing, I wouldn’t have believed you, though. It’s something where we had some work to do. Nobody on the team was down or ready to go home yet.

What was the experience like in starting that game (against Pitt on May 30)?

It’s tough not to think about all the stuff going on around you. You’ve got the Little League team that sponsors you. They look at you like you’re a superstar up there. You know you’re on TV. I knew I had family watching from back home. But once the game actually started, I think I went back into my normal mindset of just focusing on, “How do I get this guy out?” and making adjustments in games when stuff isn’t working. That’s something I had to do a lot that game.

Do you think there’s a specific moment or game where things turned around for you guys?

I think the win against Hinds in general because we knew who they had to get through to get to the World Series. They had to go through the No. 1- and 2-ranked teams, so we figured if we beat them, there’s nobody we can’t beat. We were all making jokes saying, ‘Hey, they just beat the best team, and we beat them. We’re the best team.” We were all joking at that point, but after our first win, our morale just went skyrocketing up.

For these last three years, other than the leadership factor, what do you think you brought to the table on the field?

I’d say I was always able to keep my team in the game. I could count on only one hand how many rough games I had on the mound, and that was always my goal as a starter. Just always keep my team in the game and have a good mound presence. And I feel like I did improve through my three years there.

What do you think Tom Wolken brought to the field?

He had the hardest-hit ball in the tournament off the top of the scoreboard, and it wasn’t a home run for some reason. He showed a lot of courage and bravery playing on a hairline fracture the whole time. He was always a very reliable, consistent guy, and he was definitely a big leader in the field. If our guys had a bad inning in the field, he would make sure to call us in and talk to us to keep us going.

Shifting to your high school days, do you have any favorite memories or games that stick out to you from your playing career at Rantoul?

My favorite memory is winning conference my sophomore year. The game didn’t get started until midnight, and we didn’t get back until 3 in the morning. I had never been in a game like that.

Was there any difference in having Tom as a teammate in high school compared to your guys’ years in college?

I wouldn’t say there was that much of a difference. Coach Post asked me if Tom would be a good guy to recruit, and I put in my word for him. I said, “Yes. He’d be a great guy to bring into the ball club here,” because he showed a great leadership role at Rantoul as well. He was kind of a man among children in high school.b

That’s kind of something they’ve lost a bit here. They don’t have much power.

I think Coach Donovan’s doing a great job rebuilding that program, though. They have some really good underclassmen coming up, and it’s been a tough rebuilding process ever since my senior year.

What was it like playing for Coach Donovan?

He was one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had. I’d give him the top spot because he always kept it to where the players were confident, and he always knew his stuff. He went out of his way to help the players find a place to play in college. He put them in places he knew they would succeed. He wouldn’t leave them out to dry and leave them on their own to find places to play. I thought that was a great quality of him.

When he and the team came up to see you guys play earlier this year, did you get to talk to any of the players and give them any advice?

I did, but there wasn’t much advice I could give them that Donovan hadn’t already said. I told them, basically, once you get to this level, the difficulty is definitely a lot harder. You can’t really take anything for granted at the high school level. Whether it’s conditioning or the other teams you’re playing.

You probably didn’t get to talk to them for that long, but were there any underclassmen you think might stand out and have a chance to get recruited to KCC or anywhere else?

I know Adam Crites is a very good pitcher. I was actually his coach for Legion ball when he was going into his freshman year, and he already impressed me at that age. I asked Donovan about him a couple times. Basically, whenever he was on the mound, they had a chance. It didn’t matter who they were playing. I’ve heard a lot of great things about him, and I think if he continues to improve the way he has been, he’ll have no problem finding a place to play at the college level.

And as far as you playing at the college level, you’re about to head to Purdue University Northwest. What lies ahead for you over there? You a little excited? A little nervous?

Yeah, a little bit of both. I’m more mainly excited than anything else because I enjoyed it so much on my visit there, and I know it’s somewhere I’ll definitely enjoy the game of baseball. I get along really well with the pitching coach there. He’s a big reason why I’m going there. They’re also moving up to Division II, so I know the competition will be there.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.