Giflats off to 4-4 start

GIFFORD — After starting the summer season with a 2-1 walk-off win over the Paxton Swedes in an 11-inning affair on May 21, followed up by another win over Paxton the same day, the Gifford-Flatville baseball team of the Eastern Illinois League has lost four of its last six.
The Giflats (4-4) now stand in third place in the six-team league following a doubleheader split against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
In Game 1, the Giflats won 3-1 before falling by the same score in Game 2.
Dylan Grady is the team’s leading hitter, batting .529 (9-for-17) with nine runs scored and five RBI.
Three other players have five RBI.
Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.
