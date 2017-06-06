Rantoul: Spring sports year-in-review

Despite notching some big wins, the Rantoul baseball team showed inconsistencies it is hoping to correct when the 2018 season rolls along.

Season recaps of the Rantoul baseball, softball and boys and girls track and field teams:

BASEBALL

The area team with the most potential that never truly cashed in. The Eagles (11-17) showed flashes of potential and signs that they could play with anybody, but from game to game, it was never certain which team would show up. If they could have gotten more consistency from a No. 2 or No. 3 starter and been more aggressive at the plate, the Eagles may have been able to cover up their lack of power and inconsistencies.

HIGHLIGHTS

St. Joseph-Ogden, the 2016 state champions in Class 2A and 2017 runners-up, came into Wabash Park, and Adam Crites owned the Spartans. He dominated them up and down, with a perfect game through 5 1/3 innings before allowing just two hits across eight innings in a 1-0 Rantoul win book-ended by a Nolan Roseman walk-off single.

That was the top highlight of the season in addition to competing for an Okaw Valley Conference crown with wins over all four conference teams, St. Thomas More, Monticello, SJ-O and Unity. The Eagles competed against some other top schools, including Champaign Central and a 1-0 loss to Tuscola.

Hayden Cargo powered Rantoul’s lone home run of the season with a “Honda Home Run” — nothing fancy, just a straight-line drive that got from Point A to Point B — in a regional game loss to Centennial.

LOWLIGHTS

Splitting the two-game sets of all four matchups versus OVC schools cost the Eagles a potential conference title. Again, not enough aggressiveness at the plate and too often having a lack of full mental focus game to game continued to hold these Eagles back.

After Rantoul defeated Unity and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley April 25 and 26, the Eagles went into a tailspin. They lost seven of their final eight, with the lone win coming against a poor Decatur MacArthur club, and two losses came at the hands of Centennial. The postseason loss to the Chargers was a good, competitive game, but the first was a 12-0 drubbing.

QUOTES OF THE YEAR

“We do have a sound strength and conditioning program. But we are going to incorporate an offseason approach this year and get them more into the weight room. Again, a lot of it’s youth. Sophomores, you don’t want to start them too early, but it is time for this group. And they understand that. We’ve already had individual meetings about what we’re going to do in the offseason, and every single one of them is like, ‘I’ve got to get stronger.’ So at least they’re aware of it.” — Rantoul baseball head coach Jon Donovan

“It basically comes down to preparing our guys to have the right mindset coming into a game. We prepared them the best we could. I thought mentally they were ready and physically they were ready. It’s a loss, but we played to the best of our capability as a group. ... The guys bought in. They were always listening. No athlete wants to see failure. They continued to listen, and I thought (Monday) was their best approach of the season.” — Rantoul baseball coach Jon Donovan following the Eagles’ season-ending 4-2 loss to Centennial in the Mahomet-Seymour Regional

“Definitely (nervous), but work pays off. … I just relied on my training. We train at such a high intensity that our games don’t seem as intense. But, definitely, my nerves were pumping real hard.” — Rantoul sophomore first baseman Nory Stewart, who made his first career varsity start in an April 25 win against Unity

“That was one of the best plays (Stewart’s) made all year long. That play was key. ... And he has no idea it was that important. All he knew was he needed to stop the ball, and he did his job.” — Rantoul sophomore pitcher Adam Crites on Nory Stewart’s play to keep the ball in front of him on a throw in the dirt in the April 25 win against Unity. The play helped lead to Rantoul’s victory.

“(Crites’) strength now is poise and confidence. It takes a lot to rattle him. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him rattled.” — Rantoul assistant coach/pitching coach Allen Jones Jr. on Adam Crites

“It was kind of (Luke and I’s) own little sign that, ‘Look, even though I’m coach, here’s a dad moment.’ Every now and then, I still catch myself doing it. It’s our own thing. … I’ve been doing the pinky thing for a long time. You’ve got to find a way to separate (the roles) and teach them the difference between ‘Coach,’ who can be very judgmental, and ‘Dad,’ who can (have) favoritism. It’s tough.” — Rantoul assistant coach/pitching coach Allen Jones Jr., who said he would bridge the gap between father and coach with son, Luke, by raising his pinkie during a game as a sign to give his son confidence. Jones Jr., whose father Allen Sr. is a volunteer assistant with the Eagles, had another son, JT, Rantoul’s senior starting catcher.

FUTURE

Rantoul underachieved this year despite the peaks. Had the Eagles competed for that OVC title and been around or above .500, it would have been an overachieving season.

Still, the foundation should be set for next season. One of the reasons for the sub-.500 record was the youth up and down the lineup. The Eagles graduate just three seniors, and there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the 2018 season. The team’s top player John Frerichs returns, in addition to breakout sophomores Roseman and Crites. Luke Jones, Chad Vermillion, Garet Kinnett, Hayden Cargo and Nory Stewart all return as well.

SOFTBALL

One of the top teams of the entire prep sports year, Rantoul softball’s season had it all. From heart-racing comebacks and satisfying blowout wins, to gut-wrenching disappointments and poor blowout losses, the Eagles (22-11) were always fun to watch. Not exactly a power-hitting bunch, but they typically played fundamentally sound. That helped Rantoul bounce back from a tough 2016 season to finish second in the Okaw Valley Conference and reach another regional championship game.

HIGHLIGHTS

Obviously, when starting five freshmen basically from day one of the season, things probably won’t project to be too successful. Au contraire. These youthful Eagles grew up in a hurry to put on a show most weeks at Wabash Park. Brianna Tatar’s bombs, Lindsay Jordahl’s consistent performances on the mound, Mackenzie Taticek’s ridiculous catches and each freshman’s sound defense made it a fun year.

Defeating Fisher early in the season is probably most players’ top highlight, right up there with the second place OVC finish and regional title game appearance. The April 1 comeback against Pontiac in the Rantoul Tournament was another top memory along with a windy win over Unity and comeback victory against Monticello.

LOWLIGHTS

Nothing to be ashamed of losing to St. Joseph-Ogden, the Class 2A state runners-up and a perennially dominant club. But coming within striking distance in the title game of the Rantoul Tournament, the Eagles were unable to whip up any offense in a 6-0 loss. Jordahl was great in the circle, allowing just two earned runs. But blowout losses to the Spartans later in the year were disappointing.

Eagles coach Travis Flesner was happy with his club’s performance in a nine-inning loss to LeRoy April 25, but that was a game Rantoul should have won in a matchup against a top-10 ranked 1A team. Trailing 9-5 in the seventh, the Panthers rallied. The Eagles did come back in the eighth to tie it at 10 after LeRoy got a run across in the top half of the first extra inning. Also, the second matchup with Monticello may have been the season’s lowest point as Rantoul was unfocused and uncompetitive.

QUOTES OF THE YEAR

“When the season was getting ready to start, probably the first day of tryouts, (Lindsay Jordahl) was like, ‘We’ll be pretty good next year.’ She could see the freshmen had some talent, but she didn’t know they would step up like they have.” — Rantoul softball coach Travis Flesner, whose club’s five starting freshmen each stepped up in a big way

“I remember Coach calling out who was on what teams and looking at the other four freshmen like, “Did we make it? Are we on that team?!” — Rantoul freshman Madisyn Walton on her reaction to each of the five freshmen being named to the varsity team after preseason try-outs

“I can’t wait to spend the next four years with the other four freshmen. I absolutely love playing with them. There will be so many laughs and amazing memories that will last for a lifetime. I know I can always count on these girls to be there for me, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my high school career playing softball with my best friends. In the end, we won’t remember how many games we won or lost, we’ll remember each other.” — Rantoul freshman Jenna Sanford

“I wouldn’t trade this team for anything. This is the team that worked hard and was fun. This is, by far, the best team overall (that I’ve had) with those two characteristics. I’m not saying they’re the best team we ever had, but overall, for being fun to be around, working hard and being coachable, it’s definitely the best team. … They just kept working and working.” — Rantoul softball head coach Travis Flesner following a season-ending loss to Chatham Glenwood in a regional title game

“(The freshmen) are playing great. But, really, no matter who we play, if we don’t have Lindsay (Jordahl) on the mound, we’re 10-21 instead of 21-10. She’s grown so much and has been able to let them flourish behind her. It’s remarkable how much the team enjoys being around each other.” — Rantoul softball coach Travis Flesner

“I’m like, ‘This isn’t over.’ I was very confident at that point. We will win. That was going through my head like, ‘We have a chance here, and we need to take advantage of it.’ I got the opportunity, and I’m like, ‘Finally!’” — Rantoul senior Mackenzie Taticek following the team’s comeback win over Pontiac in the Rantoul Tournament on April 1

“I’m a junior. My freshman year we lost to them, and my sophomore year we lost to them. To beat them my junior year (is amazing). That’s one of our games at the top of our list. To be able to pull that out and put a nail in a coffin that’s been open for so long, is so nice. That’s one of our biggest games of the year, and to win it is one of the best feelings ever.” — Rantoul junior Lindsay Jordahl following the Eagles’ 6-4 win over Fisher on March 23.

FUTURE

If they can find a replacement for Tatar’s pop (best candidate: Kristen Fauser), the Eagles may be even better next season. With the four freshmen in place (Lexi Turner is moving, but Fauser, Sanford, Walton and Lexi Sherrick all return), there is a strong nucleus led by Jordahl.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Rantoul girls track team was highlighted by the season’s individual performances of Akalah Spinks and Myejoi Williams. The boys’ squad had its share of individual standouts, but the relay races were where the athletes shined the most.

HIGHLIGHTS

Spinks was unable to defend her 2016 state run in the long jump while battling a back injury, but she did return to the state meet in the 100-meter dash. Both her and Williams (shot put) won individual Okaw Valley Conference championships in 2017. Spinks won hers in the 100-meter race.

Jerry Harper had a terrific freshman season, winning an OVC title in the 400-meter dash. And the Eagles sent three relay teams to the Class 2A state meet, with the 1,600-meter team of Raul Castillo, Jared Motley, Garet Kinnett and Harper saving their best for last.

The squad ran their two best times of the season in the preliminaries and the final round to take seventh place overall. A bit of a last-minute swtich helped, as Harper was switched to the anchor spot for the final two races.

QUOTES OF THE YEAR

“It was close. The entire race was close. I knew at the finish line that I had won. I had a great start, and I knew when I finished, I was slightly ahead.” — Rantoul senior Akalah Spinks after winning an OVC title in the 100-meter dash

“Jerry ran an awesome leg in the prelims, and that was the reason we switched him to the anchor. We were determined to get better than ninth today. With three of the guys returning, I feel the same as last year. I know we can be back here.” — Rantoul boys track and field coach Mitch Wilson after the 1,600-meter relay team won seventh place

“I knew we could do it. We entered the prelims ranked ninth. On paper, we belonged in the finals. In track anything can happen. I think we have a good shot at returning in one year. We will miss Raul, but I think we can run even faster in one year.” — Rantoul junior Garet Kinnett following the state meet

FUTURE

The relay teams, most notably the 1,600, will again have shots at advancing to the state finals in 2017.

Castillo is the lone senior graduating from that Eagles foursome, so there is plenty of optimism there.

Spinks graduates, but Williams is just a freshman and will return.

