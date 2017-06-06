2017 Rantoul Press Baseball Awards

Individual awards and Rantoul Press all-area baseball selections:

Most Valuable Player

John Frerichs, Rantoul

Frerichs is the Eagles player with the most natural talent — even his older brother, Jacob, admitted that John is probably the most talented of all the Frerichs brothers. The shortstop got better on the defensive end, and with the stick he led Rantoul in batting average (.320) and hits (24). Hitting out of the three-hole, Frerichs was second in RBI (18) and slugging percentage (.427).

Frerichs still has plenty of room for improvement — most notably on the mound, where he struggled to be Rantoul’s No. 3 starter. And the junior will need to start seeing the ball better — he had a 1:2 BB:K ratio.

With Frerichs having another season to go, head coach Jon Donovan is excited to have his leader back on the field. If Frerichs performs in 2018, the Eagles could find themselves in the conversation for a league title in the inaugural Illini Prairie Conference season.

Runner-Up: Adam Crites, Rantoul

Cy Young Award

Adam Crites, Rantoul

Of all the awards across baseball and softball, this was the easiest. A no-brainer to give the Cy Young and All-Press pitcher nod to the sophomore who owned Okaw Valley Conference opponents. Other coaches noticed it, too. This was a different Rantoul team with Crites on the mound.

Never a flamethrower, strength is the main area for Crites to work on in the offseason, and he knows it. What he does have is strong command of his pitches, something Donovan will be happy to have for the next two seasons. Crites will surely be working extensively with his father and with Eagles pitching Allen Jones Jr. in the offseason. And if Donovan ramps up the offseason strength program like he plans, Crites will hopefully come back with a couple MPH added to his heater.

Runner-Up: Austin Henson, Fisher

Coach of the Year

Jon Donovan, Rantoul

All three area teams struggled this year, but it was Donovan’s club that flashed the most potential. The Eagles battled for an Okaw Valley Conference title, but could never get over the Thursday hump. Defeating an OVC opponent on Tuesday with Crites on the bump never transitioned into a Thursday victory against the same opponent.

But they were right in the thick of things with a young team. Rantoul only graduates three seniors, so Donovan will have a nice core to work with next season if everyone returns. It’s going too far to say the sky is the limit, but there’s certainly potential. Again, if the players commit to the offseason workout program and add some pop and power in the lineup and on the mound, an above-.500 season should probably be the floor and not the ceiling.

Runner-Up: Jon Kelly, Fisher

Rookie of the Year

Nolan Roseman, Rantoul

The super sophomore followed up a sensational run to the state wrestling meet in 2016 with a second straight trip in 2017. And Roseman followed that with what can only be described as a breakout season.

No, the left-handed Roseman did not obliterate any stat lines or strike fear into opposing pitchers. But he did slash .303/.485/.447 for the best overall line on the team, and he had a team-best 29 runs scored, 16 stolen bases and a .933 OPS. Hitting out of the two-hole, the lefty drove in 16 RBI (fourth on the team), hitting .409 with runners in scoring position.

Roseman and Frerichs are the favorites to win 2018 Player of the Year, with Roseman being the frontrunner if he can continue to build on the flashes of promise he showed as the Eagles’ No. 2 pitcher. He struggled at times, but he tossed an impressive one-run gem in a loss against Tuscola last in the season.

Runner-Up: Chad Vermillion, Rantoul

Rantoul Press All-Area Team

Pitcher — Adam Crites, Rantoul

Simply put, he was far and away the best pitcher in the Press’ area this season. With him on the bump, Rantoul always had a chance to win. If his bat comes along, he is one of three frontrunners for 2018 Player of the Year.

Catcher — Dylan Baker, Fisher

A bright spot in a bad season, Baker earned team-bests in batting average (.333), RBI (15), on-base percentage (.418) and OPS (.777) from the two-hole. Baker, Dawson Purvis and Jacob Horsch will look to carry a first-year head coach for the Bunnies. Fisher will have a coach without the last name Kelly for the first time since the early 90s, as Jon Kelly resigned to focus on his new principal role at the school.

First base — Garet Kinnett, Rantoul

Don’t expect the junior to be back in this space next year. In all likelihood, he will be starting in center field for Jon Donovan’s club, putting his impressive track speed to better use. Kinnett, who was a nice surprise for Donovan, came along this year and used his athleticism to hold down first base. Kinnett, who was second on the team with 14 stolen bases, with probably give way to Nory Stewart at first base, who has potential to be a power bat for the Eagles if he builds strength and improves in offseason work.

Second base — Luke Jones, Rantoul

Jones will probably spend time as the Eagles’ starting catcher next year with the graduation of his brother JT. If he stays at second, Rantoul will have a consistent defender in Jones, who helped turn eight double plays. At the dish, Jones roped five doubles and tallied 17 RBI with 20 runs scored with nine stolen bases.

Third base — Zach Griffith, Fisher

The senior struggled in the early part of the year, limping to just a .150 average before waking up to stroke .317 with a team-best 12 runs scored and 11 RBI. The Bunnies will miss him on the diamond and on the basketball court. Fisher’s three-hole hitter looked the part at 6-foot-5, and on the mound he was one of Fisher’s top arms.

Shortstop — John Frerichs, Rantoul

The 2017 Press MVP may very well earn that award again in 2018. The junior will look to improve his power and pitching, but he will still serve as the top hitter out of the three-hole.

Outfield — Nolan Roseman, Rantoul

The easiest outfield spot to choose was the sophomore who earned Rookie of the Year honors. The southpaw had a breakout campaign and next year could be an even one for Roseman. Not only should he be more improved on the diamond, Roseman will also be vying for his third straight state trip in wrestling.

Outfield — Josh Frerichs, Rantoul

Another shoo-in for an outfield spot is the senior who clubbed a team-best 21 RBI to pair with his .307/.440/.413 slash line and 13 stolen bases. The Eagles’ cleanup hitter will need to be replaced next season, and in the outfield, look for Kinnett’s speed to be put to better use as Frerichs’ replacement in center field. Frerichs made some spectacular defensive plays throughout his career, earning the moniker “The Vacuum.”

Outfield — Dalton Loschen, Armstrong-Potomac

The final outfield spot was a toss-up between Loschen and Fisher outfielders Dawson Purvis and Jacob Horsch. The latter two had almost identical batting numbers, but the spot goes to Loschen, one of the few bright spots in otherwise dismal Trojans season. The sophomore led A-P with a .377 average and had a .434 slugging percentage and .522 on-base percentage.

Just missed the cut:

Shawn Reardon, SS, Armstrong-Potomac

Jason Sollars, IF, Armstrong-Potomac

Kyle Burke, 2B, Fisher

Austin Henson, P, Fisher

Jacob Horsch, OF, Fisher

Dawson Purvis, OF, Fisher

Chris Young, 1B, Fisher

Carl Burts, Pinch Runner, Rantoul

JT Jones, C, Rantoul

Chad Vermillion, 3B, Rantoul

