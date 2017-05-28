- Our Sites
RANTOUL — Rantoul St. Malachy honored all of the schools 2016-17 student-athletes with an awards banquet on Tuesday, May 16.
Special award winners for baseball were Dylan Brandon (Most Valuable Player), Dawson Magrini (Sportsmanship Award) and Nathan Kelley (Most Improved Player).
In girls basketball, Delaney Fullenkamp (MVP), Diamond Taylor (C.J. Williams Free Throw Award), Leah Warner (Sportsmanship Award) and Sheila Navarrete (Most Improved Player) won awards.
Magrini (MVP and C.J. Williams Free Throw Award), Randy Hernandez (Sportsmanship) and Brandon (Most Improved) won awards in boys basketball.
For volleyball, awards were given to Maddison Houmes (MVP), Warner (Sportsmanship) and Emily Gawenda (Most Improved).
In track, Magrini, Cabott Craft, Angelle Wrobel and Danica Wrobel were all named MVP.
