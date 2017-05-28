Exemplary: RTHS juniors and seniors honored at awards banquet

Rantoul Township High School juniors and seniors were honored in the first-ever Student-Athlete Exemplar Awards Banquet on May 19 at the Urbana Country Club. (Back row, L-R: Kaylee Spegal, Ben Amerio, Kaylie Wilson, Duck Gibson, Jared Motley and Hannah Combs. Front row, L-R: Breezy Espinoza, Alexandria Hastings, Lindsay Jordahl and Demarius Smith).

URBANA — Rantoul athletics is looking to set the bar for excellence in sports and academics a little higher from here on out.

Several student-athletes at Rantoul Township High School were honored with a special awards ceremony May 19 at the Urbana Country Club.

RTHS held the first-ever Student-Athlete Exemplar Awards Banquet, which gave recognition to 10 junior or senior student-athletes at the school.

The event was held in order “to recognize our outstanding student-athletes and their pursuit of excellence,” said the event’s organizer Travis Flesner, RTHS athletic director.

“The event was an awesome night as these student-athletes had an opportunity to realize everything they have accomplished the last three-four years,” Flesner said.

Winning exemplary awards were Ben Amerio, Hannah Combs, Breezy Espinoza, Duck Gibson, Alexandria Hastings, Lindsay Jordahl, Jared Motley, Demarius Smith, Kaylee Spegal and Kaylie Wilson.

In order to be awarded, the student-athletes had to be juniors or seniors and were nominated by coaches and/or teachers.

Each student-athlete was then given an application and had to write an essay. Flesner and his athletic committee then evaluated the applications and chose the top 10 to be honored at the ceremony. All 10 student-athletes received a plaque that was sponsored by Bank of Rantoul.

Espinoza was awarded the Student-Athlete of the Year Award and received a $500 scholarship from Busey Bank. Espinoza is attending Danville Area Community College in the fall as a member of the DACC girls basketball team. Espinoza, also a participant in soccer and track and field, was a four-year varsity letter winner in basketball and earned multiple all-conference awards. She maintained high honor roll standards throughout her four years and volunteered in many areas in addition to succeeding in the CNA program at Parkland College.

RTHS also received contributions for the awards from Credit Union 1, Community Plus Federal Credit Union and First Bank.

Flesner called the awards night a “special ceremony” in which the student-athletes got to hear from key-note speaker Eric Ashworth, a retired U.S. Army Colonel, and they received their plaques from Dr. Dennis Stubblefield.

Amerio, attending the University of Illinois in the fall, was a member of the golf and basketball team for all four years and was named the team’s MVP last season. The senior also helped the 2016 golf season run smoothly, aiding the team which had a first-year head coach.

Combs, a junior, participates in cheerleading for both basketball and football, and she is a member of the cross country, track and field and powerlifting teams. She has been selected as a captain for cheerleading both in 2015-16 and 2016-17 as well as the MVP for football cheerleading in 2015-16. She has excelled academically as a scholar athlete multiple times.

Gibson, who will be attending Illinois Community College where he will continue his basketball career, was one of the top players for the Eagles basketball program during his four-year career. He has been a scholar athlete every season he was eligible for the award and received multiple basketball awards. Gibson also gives back to RTHS through his volunteer time with REACH Program where he works with freshmen on a daily basis to keep them on track and giving them the opportunity to be successful.

Hastings, the Class of 2017 Valedictorian, participated on the tennis team for all four years of high school and has been the co-captain every year. The senior has a long laundry list of high academic honors during her four years at RTHS.

Jordahl, known for her happy-go-lucky, yet competitive attitude on the softball diamond and the volleyball court, is a junior who has earned four varsity letters (three in softball and one in volleyball).

Motley has been a critical player on both the RTHS soccer and track and field teams during the last three years. The junior has earned a varsity letter in both sports all three years and earned the highest grade point average on the track and field team for 2015, 2016 and possibly 2017.

Smith, one of the most decorated Eagles wrestlers in school history, will attend the University of Illinois in the fall on a wrestling scholarship. He was a fourth-place finisher at the state wrestling meet in 2016 and followed it up with a second-place finish in 2017, falling just one point shy of a potential state championship. Smith earned many awards along the way as a wrestler and as a student.

Spegal made a name for herself as a three-year varsity letter winner in volleyball, winning the team’s MVP award for the 2016 season. Spegal, who will attend Kankakee Community College to play volleyball, also earned all-conference volleyball honors in 2016 and is known for her volunteer service in the community.

Wilson has earned seven varsity letters throughout her three years so far, for basketball, volleyball and track and field. The junior has multiple academic awards under her belt and has earned scholar athlete honors several times.

