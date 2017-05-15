Rockets accomplish goal of 10-run win over Rantoul

Rantoul senior catcher JT Jones is unable to come up with a pop fly foul ball during the Eagles’ 11-1 loss to Unity last Wednesday.

TOLONO — What probably made last Wednesday’s 11-1 loss to Unity more frustrating for the Rantoul baseball team is the Rockets completing their team goal.

After Rantoul handed the Rockets a 2-1 loss on April 25 at Wabash Park, Unity set out to exact some revenge and 10-run rule the Eagles.

Mission accomplished.

“I told our guys after the game, ‘If Unity did set a goal and said they’re going to 10-run rule you, I’m wanting you guys to set some goals for the next two weeks and have them at practice ready for me (Thursday) because right now I don’t think you have any goals as a team,’” Rantoul coach Jon Donovan said. “As a coaching staff, we obviously know what we want to accomplish. But when you see a game like this, there’s no fight in the dog. I’m curious to hear what they say (Thursday).”

After Rantoul’s Josh Frerichs plugged a double over the Unity right fielder’s head to plate Nolan Roseman for a 1-0 lead in the first inning, everything for the Eagles went downhill almost immediately.

Bobby Barnard’s two-out double down the third-base line was followed by Zach Spencer’s opposite field RBI double and Jon Fisher’s RBI single.

The Rockets’ aggressiveness against Eagles starter Adam Crites helped fuel their third-inning surge, building a 6-1 advantage. Unity chased Crites, Rantoul’s No. 1 starter, after 3 2/3 innings in which he allowed eight runs.

“Maybe the guys thought they were invincible with our No. 1 on the mound,” Donovan said. “So it’s good, in a way to get our teeth kicked in with our No. 1 on the mound because it’s showing them right now that we’ve got to play our best baseball no matter who’s out there.”

Unity plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth with the game-sealing runs coming on a two-RBI single by Barnard.

Rockets starter Fisher, who could not control the strike zone with seven walks in the first matchup, dominated Rantoul, allowing just one run on two hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

Crites went the opposite way of Fisher, dominating Unity in the first game but struggling the second time around.

“It could’ve been (a factor),” Donovan said of the Rockets’ familiarity with Crites perhaps being a reason they were so sharp against the sophomore. “But obviously it didn’t affect their squad because we saw their lefty last time out, and he was sharp as nails today. Our guys looked silly on the changeups. His changeup and curveball were working.”

The Eagles’ lack of aggression in key situations cost them in the road game in which they were searching for a share of second place in the Okaw Valley Conference. A win would have put them at 5-3 in the league in a tie with St. Joseph-Ogden.

Donovan described the game as a “downward spiral. It just snowballed. We just have to regain our composure and focus again. There’s not a lot we can work on at this point. We’ve covered pretty much everything we need to cover. Mentality at the plate. When you get down at the plate (in the count), you’ve go to have that inner fight inside you. There’s only so much we can talk about when it comes to that.

“It’s a heart thing, and as a player, you’re either going to have it or you have to learn to get it. Some of them have it, and some of them need to learn to get it.”

