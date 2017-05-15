Kelly confident in his group’s title chances

EL PASO — Struggling through the worst season in his 12-year tenure makes Jon Kelly’s optimism that much more ironic. And even a bit telling.

Despite his club’s 5-19-1 record, Fisher’s baseball coach still believes the Bunnies can find success in the postseason. In fact, in his final season as coach before relinquishing the duties to focus on his upcoming principal’s role at Fisher, Kelly has never been more optimistic.

“Going into regional week, I’ve never felt better about our chances, regardless of our record,” Kelly said. “I still feel like we’ve got a chance to beat anybody. I know there are good teams there with Oakwood and Salt Fork.”

Kelly’s positivity comes despite the Bunnies’ 9-0 loss to El Paso-Gridley in the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament last Tuesday.

One of the main reasons Kelly is in high spirits is because of the difficult schedule the Bunnies have faced and the level of pitching they have had to endure.

The game versus the Titans was a good example of that, having to square off against southpaw Nathan Lavender, a Class of 2018 University of Illinois commit that already gave Fisher fits earlier this season.

“(I said) at the beginning of the year, I never know how it’s going to go. There are some seasons I go into it where I think we have a chance to be really good and (we don’t do well). And other years, I’m thinking maybe not and we put up some pretty decent wins,” Kelly said. “Baseball is a lot about matchups. (Against EP-G), for example, with (Lavendar) on the mound, they’ve beaten some of the best teams in the conference. With other guys on the mound, they’re very beatable. There are some years where you just get matched up with everybody’s best pitcher, and I feel like that’s happened a lot to us this year. That’s just kind of how it goes.”

Fisher (5-19-1) is still struggling with its confidence and understanding that it can beat many of the teams it faces.

“They’ve got to come to the ballpark with the mentality that they’re the better team,” Kelly said. “They’ve got to have a winner’s mentality, and that’s what we’re lacking a little bit right now. And I think if we find that in the next couple weeks, we’ll have some good things happen. That’s what’s holding us back right now is our mentality.

“It’s one of those seasons, and you have this in baseball, (that’s had) inconsistencies. And we’re trying to figure things out from our perspective and lining things up for the regional — who we want where and who we want on the mound in certain matchups. We’re still working through that, and we still want to see a couple more outings from guys before we make that final decision. That’ll give us a bit better idea.”

With a win over No. 3 seed Salt Fork on Thursday in the semifinals of the Class 1A Fisher Regional, the No. 7 seed Bunnies would most likely square off against No. 2 Oakwood on Saturday in the championship game.

That matchup would bring some familiarity for both clubs after an 11-11 tie between the two in the Bunnies’ season opener earlier this year.

And Kelly will turn to his pitching trio of Zach Griffith, Dawson Purvis and Austin Henson in some form to try and win a regional title.

“We’re just trying to figure out who’s going to give us the best chance to win,” Kelly said, “and I think any one of those three guys is going to give us a chance to compete.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.