Chargers give Eagles a sore playoff preview

RANTOUL — If Friday afternoon was any indication, the Eagles are in deep trouble.

Rantoul’s baseball team got handled thoroughly up in a 12-0 shellacking at the hands of Centennial at Wabash Park.

It was a nonconference test for the Eagles, who were coming off a disappointing 11-1 drubbing at the hands of Unity. But more than that, it was a preview of what may be to come if Rantoul cannot right the ship.

Rantoul and Centennial will square off in less than a week when the postseason starts with a battle between the seventh-seeded Chargers (10-13) and eighth-seeded Eagles (11-13) in the Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional (4:30 p.m. on Monday).

“Something’s going to have to click, offensively, for us,” Rantoul coach Jon Donovan said. “We’ve got to have some more passion in terms of hustle.”

For some advice and a bit of inspiration of sorts, Donovan looked to a close source for a potential turnaround device. Donovan and Centennial coach Ryan Remole have been coaching against each other since their days of coaching junior high teams.

Remole, in charge of an almost identically struggling club record-wise, took some advice from his brother — coach of a 9U team — to try and get things back on track. The Chargers have started keeping track of hustle plays and charting them, and the move seems to have paid off.

“I was just telling him some things that we’ve been doing to try and keep the boys motivated and get a winning mindset,” Remole said. “(We’ve been) keeping track of hustle points. When the record starts getting out of control, it’s not been uncommon for me to hound on hustle points. (It’s) a big part of our program now. (It) really gets the boys going. It’s working for the guys. We seem to be pushing the right buttons.

“It’s been a roller coaster season for my guys. No doubt. But I think they have a lot of integrity, and I think they’re giving their best effort now. And I like the fact that we’re kind of peaking and getting to that right time, right place.”

Donovan is not expecting to make any lineup or position changes prior to Monday’s rematch. But he may decide to take the advice from a colleague who has been giving him positive advice for years.

“Coach (Remole) just gave me some feedback on what he did with his team to change a few things as far as aggression,” Donovan said. “We’ll try and utilize that and see if it works. Going forward, we need to make a few changes in terms of hustle, and that will hopefully make a difference for us.”

Remole was the coach at Champaign Franklin when Donovan was in his first year as the coach at Rantoul’s J.W. Eater Junior High. Remole’s club beat up on the Eagles, winning at one point, Donovan says, 18-0 in the first inning.

It was a similar type of beatdown on Friday, as the Chargers’ seldom-used relief pitcher Joe Stilger controlled the Eagles in the five-inning victory.

“He comes in and pitches for us on occasion, but he’s usually in a relief role,” Remole said. “He’s just a strike thrower and has a relatively good curveball. He changes speeds for us. He’s going to be good for us.”

The Chargers are loaded with a few power bats, including University of Illinois-Springfield commit Chris Monroe, a 6-4, 250-pound hoss his teammates call “Big Diesel.” The senior sent an opposite-field double careening to the wall in right field for a double in the first inning to set the tone.

Monroe was plated by Kellen Sarver’s single, and despite Josh Frerichs’ terrific sliding catch, another run was brought in on the sacrifice fly for an early 2-0 edge.

The Eagles had a chance to cut into the lead in the bottom half, but after Frerichs doubled to deep right field over the outfielder’s glove, Rantoul’s Jalen Williams was gunned at home on a bang-bang play.

Centennial blew the doors open with a six-run third inning to take an 8-0 lead, and Corey Hall’s two-run homer in the fourth gave the Chargers an 11-0 advantage.

“That third inning I think kind of discouraged them and took the winds out of their sails. And that’s when things started to spin a little bit out of control,” Remole said. “The 12-0 score surprised me. They’re not a bad club. We just put it to them today. That’s baseball. I think that gives us a little bit of a psychological edge going in if they think we’re 12 runs better than them. But that could also be a big detriment if we think we’re 12 runs better than them.”

Remole said he does not know much about Rantoul’s No. 1 starter Adam Crites, other than the fact that the sophomore knows how to pound the strike zone. Crites is almost certainly going to be who Donovan throws on Monday.

“We’ll absolutely have to go with our No. 1,” Donovan said. “But these guys have to be aggressive at the plate and change their mindset.”



Vicious Vermillion

Rantoul starter Chad Vermillion was spectacular on Saturday, tossing a complete-game, one-hit shutout in an 8-0 win over Decatur MacArthur.

Nolan Roseman was 4-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored.

Rantoul (11-14) lost to Clinton 9-7 on Monday.

