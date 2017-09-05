Trojans baseball falls to Oakwood; softball grabs thrilling win over Comets

Armstrong-Potomac senior Jason Sollars sends a deep fly ball to center field for an RBI single during the bottom of the third inning in the Trojans’ Vermilion Valley Conference game against Oakwood on Friday in Potomac. The Trojans fell 13-3 to Oakwood and 1-0 to Milford on Monday to fall to 2-16 this season.

Trojans lose 13-3

POTOMAC — Chase Vinson and Hunter Phelps each knocked in three runs on three hits for Oakwood (14-10-1, 7-5 Vermilion Valley Conference) in a road win over Armstrong-Potomac.

Trent Hicks picked up the win behind four innings of four-strikeout ball.

Jason Sollars, Brynden Deck and Austin Keen each had an RBI for the Trojans.

The score was tied at 1-1 before the Comets tallied three runs, helped by an error and a bloop single. The Trojans threatned in the bottom half, but back-to-back strikeouts left two runners on base.

A-P starter Shawn Reardon struck out the side in the third inning, and Sollars sent a deep fly ball to center field for an RBI single in the bottom half to cut the deficit to 4-2. But the Comets outscored A-P 9-1 the rest of the way.

The Trojans (2-16, 1-12) on Monday lost to Milford 1-0 despite allowing just two hits.

Gayheart shines

ARMSTRONG — Maddie Gayheart went 2-of-3 at the plate and picked up her fourth win in a complete-game effort for A-P against Oakwood (10-16).

The game ended in thrilling fashion, as the Comets loaded the bases in the top of the seventh with one out.

A fly ball looked like it would tie the game, but on appeal, it was determined that the runner left early and was called out for a game-ending double play.

On Monday, the Trojans won their second straight game with a 4-2 win over Milford to improve to 6-17 overall.

Gayheart had two hits and an RBI, and Holley Hambleton also had two hits and an RBI in the victory while Milford got a pair of hits from Lily Habing.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.