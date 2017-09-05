Roseman deals, but Eagles can’t work around Pierce’s gem

TUSCOLA — Despite getting a phenomenal pitching performance from starter Nolan Roseman, the Rantoul baseball team was unable to overcome the equally terrific pitching of Tuscola starter Noah Pierce in a 1-0 loss to the Warriors in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The lone run came across on a wild pitch from Roseman, but the sophomore southpaw shut down the Warriors, pitching five innings and allowing just two hits on three walks with three strikeouts.

“I don’t think I really had to match (Pierce) or anything, but I think it was a good game for me to get myself going again and getting my pitches working,” Roseman said. “Last outing against (St. Joseph-Ogden) wasn’t so good, so it was a good comeback for me. (I need to) keep working down in the zone and work strikes. I needed this to get myself rolling again and get my confidence back up. This helped me a lot.”

“I think he plays with a chip on his shoulder,” Eagles coach Jon Donovan said. “If he doesn’t have a good outing, he remembers that, and he’s constantly the type of young man that is wanting to get better — his mindset in practice, you can see it. In his bullpen (sessions) he’s been locked in, and he brought that chip on his shoulder today. Nothing rattled him. I went out and talked to him in the third, and he got focused right away.”

In the third frame, Roseman was struggling to locate his pitches, finishing up too high instead of lower to the ground. That fed into a pair of walks and during a 2-0 count to the next batter, Donovan sauntered over slowly to talk to his sophomore hurler.

“He was just telling me to keep my hips going and keep my arm down and work through my body,” Roseman said. “Just focus in and use my mechanics and do what I can to go out and do my best. I definitely calmed down and just focused in and went out there and did all I can to let my defense back me up.”

The move seemed to work, as Roseman settled in after that and got the next man out two pitches later before allowing just two more runners the rest of the game.

“Nolan came out after a bad outing against St. Joe., and his focus was on being down in the zone. He did that. He commanded the zone, and the defense made plays for him. We can’t rely on our defense all the time. You’ve got to do something offensively, and we didn’t do that today,” Donovan said.

‘This guy could bring it'

Pierce, a fellow lefty, allowed just one hit and three baserunners across six innings while firing 11 strikeouts in the victory. He had already thrown a no-hitter on April 24 and did not allow a hit until Roseman’s double over the right-fielder’s shoulder with one out in the fifth.

“One of the better pitchers we’ve seen this year for sure, especially from a lefty standpoint,” Donovan said. “The lefties we’ve seen this year have not been hard throwers, and this guy could bring it, which is something we haven’t seen yet.”

Roseman did not allow a hit until a two-out double that barely squeezed inside the right-field foul line in the fourth before he got out of the inning on a groundball.

In the bottom of the sixth, with Jared Jordahl on to relieve Roseman, Luke Jones made a terrific diving play and threw to first to end the inning and cut down what would have been an insurance run for Tuscola. The play, and Jordahl’s performance in relief, gave Rantoul a chance.

“Everybody’s bought in, and they’re giving everything they have,” Donovan said. “We just have to continue to compete. I don’t think we would’ve competed with this team a quarter of the way through this season because we didn’t have the two, three and four (pitchers) to come in (during) a 1-0 game. In a matter of an inning, it would’ve been a 7-0 game. We contained them, especially with Jared coming in. He gave us a chance — 1-0 we’re still in the game.”

‘It’s almost like starting the regular season all over again’

Donovan also said the long layoff between the Eagles’ last game (April 26) and Saturday (May 6) did not have a negative effect.

“What I saw in that five-day layoff is our confidence build,” Donovan said. “And that happens a lot with this age group. It happened with myself in high school baseball. If you’re in a funk and you’re 0-for-15, the best thing you can do sometimes is get an extended period of time off where you get in the weight room and build some strength, and you’re able to re-focus and flush all that negativity that’s occurred. It’s almost like starting the regular season all over again, and I saw that today. That was the best pregame we’ve had all year. They were bouncing out there.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.