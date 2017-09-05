Fisher falls to Tremont, Blue Ridge

- Our Sites
TREMONT — Despite some quality pitching from starter Austin Henson, the Fisher baseball team could not put together enough offense against a talented Tremont club in a 3-0 loss to the Turks last Wednesday in a Heart of Illinois Conference game.
Henson threw five innings, allowing three runs on five hits, with all three runs coming in the third inning.
On Friday, the Bunnies fell to another HOIC opponent, Blue Ridge, 6-1. The game was tied 1-1 before the Knights tallied three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Fisher bounced back, though, as Kyle Burke’s RBI single and another run on a scoring error in the sixth gave the Bunnies (5-16-1) a 3-1 win over Ridgeview in the consolation bracket of the McLean County/HOIC tournament on Monday.
The Bunnies played El Paso-Gridley on Tuesday in the next round of the consolation bracket. Results were not available at press time.
Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.
