Carpenter: Eagles baseball needs juice; softball still trying to get over hump

Rantoul sophomore Nolan Roseman made tremendous strides on Saturday, holding Tuscola to just one run on two hits across five innings. But the southpaw’s work was not enough, as the Eagles fell 1-0. But Roseman’s outing is a sign that Rantoul may have found its No. 2 starter going forward.

As John Frerichs rounded third base sprinting for home, his helmet nearly flopping off his head as he propelled into a dirty slide at the plate, there was a bit of humor and irony accompanying the hustle.

Along with the entertainment value of watching the junior shortstop barely keeping his headgear properly in place, there was also the sudden realization that Frerichs’ score was actually, technically, a home run.

As a precursor to Rantoul baseball’s 14-run explosion in a win over Monticello on April 11, the Eagles were still slowly working Sages pitcher Mitch Carr. Trailing 3-1 in the third inning, Frerichs — Rantoul baseball’s three-hole hitter — had just plugged a two-strike single to center field, and with the ensuing throw from the Sages outfielder hurtling towards home in an attempt to cut down scoring teammate Nolan Roseman, Frerichs took second.

The throw got away from Monticello’s catcher, and another errant throw allowed Frerichs to score on a ball he hit, at best, 200 feet (I don’t have a tape measurer, and I’m bad with eyeballing that type of thing, so I’m sure it was much less, but 200 is a safe estimate).

The 14-8 victory still stands as the Eagles’ best offensive performance to date this season — they have put up bigger numbers against lesser teams, but that outburst over a top 10-ranked area team that just won the Okaw Valley Conference crown has been the most impressive.

The win also helped set them up for the final push of the season. With a win over league foe Unity today (May 10), the Eagles (10-11, 4-3 OVC) will secure a second-place finish in the conference in a tie with St. Joseph-Ogden.

Unity’s 7-5 loss to Monticello on Monday gave the Sages the OVC title with a 6-2 mark. Rantoul was looking to win a share of the conference crown with what would have been a three-way tie with Monticello and St. Joseph-Ogden at 5-3 apiece had Unity upset Monticello.

But, somehow, the Eagles have reached a potential runner-up finish and sweep of the Rockets with no big bats.

Frerichs’ inside-the-park “home run” is still the Eagles’ only “homer” of the year — unless there was another of Frerichs’ variety at a game in which I wasn’t in attendance.

But there is a goose egg in the “HR” column in Rantoul’s official stats, and the lack of a power bat is a reason it still sports a below-average 10-11 record despite immense potential.

“A lot of it comes with genetics and body types,” Eagles coach Jon Donovan said. “We don’t have the (power-hitting) body types on this squad. We’ve got a few guys with big frames, but they’re not physically developed yet. It might come, it may not. But if it doesn’t come, you have to change your offensive approach, and the team has to understand what the approach is going to be. … If we’re not driving the ball in the gaps, we can’t be striking out 11 times (against Tuscola on Saturday) because our job now is to move runners and get into scoring position.”

Power and strength is something that should come with offseason work both in the weight room and on the field with heavy repetitions, so there is nothing that can be done about those now. There have been instances when some of these Eagles’ hitters get ahold of a ball and send it careening to the outfield wall — I’ve seen JT Jones power a couple one-hoppers, Luke Jones and Josh Frerichs have caught a couple smokers and sent them 300-plus feet, and Chad Vermillion tattooed a ball towards the fence against Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

But the power has been few and far between, which is why the Eagles will be putting a stronger emphasis on strength training once this season wraps up.

“We do have a sound strength and conditioning program,” Donovan said. “But we are going to incorporate an offseason approach this year and get them more into the weight room. Again, a lot of it’s youth. Sophomores, you don’t want to start them too early, but it is time for this group. And they understand that. We’ve already had individual meetings about what we’re going to do in the offseason, and every single one of them is like, ‘I’ve got to get stronger.’ So at least they’re aware of it.”

The Eagles have taken a similar approach to Travis Flesner’s softball club the last two years. Flesner’s Rantoul teams have always had a “small ball” philosophy, putting the ball in play and letting the chips fall where they may. The baseball team has done sort of the same thing this season, but Donovan knows there is still a gaping hole in the middle of the order reserved for someone who can launch a baseball. That is one of the reasons why Donovan prior to the season jokingly asked Eagles softball power hitter Brianna Tatar — who has been coached up by her former Major League Baseball dad Jason and owns a baseball-type swing — if she could come in and DH for the baseball team at some point.

Last year, Donovan said, was the first time there was a lack of power across the board on his lineup cards. Among others, former Eagles standouts Thomas Wolken and Kolton Vermillion possessed plenty of pop in the past — and there were even some small players who could drive the ball. But now, that power has essentially vaporized, meaning a change in philosophy had to be made.

“Our approach changed last year and this year a little bit, but I think the coaching staff has done a phenomenal job teaching what needs to be taught,” Donovan said. “A lot of it’s repetition. We’re not going to blame it on youth, but these guys need to see this level of pitching day in and day out and understand how they can perform offensively with what they have genetically.”

Searching for smoke

Rantoul also does not possess a power arm to blow smoke past hitters. The Eagles have gotten away with that in the majority of their conference games because of the brilliance of No. 1 starter Adam Crites on the hill (four wins in OVC games and will be searching for a fifth in a projected start today against the Rockets).

The sophomore will get stronger in the offseason and has two more years to load up and pack muscle on his 6-foot-1 frame — Crites has said he knows his top priority in the offseason is getting in the weight room and getting stronger. Fans should be excited about him as long as he continues his progression and remains consistent with his excellent location and command of his pitches.

Right now, though, the Eagles’ other primary issue is the lack of a No. 2 starting pitcher. It has been said in my articles and game previews ad nauseam, and I’m sure all of you are sick of hearing it, that Rantoul followed a strict OVC path this year: Win on Tuesday, lose on Thursday to the same team.

A big reason for Tuesday’s wins have been Crites’ pitching performances. And a big reason for Thursday’s losses have been inconsistent pitching performances.

Rantoul does have time to find a No. 2 arm for the future. The Eagles have plenty of youth on the roster, and Donovan is confident that the sophomore southpaw Roseman will develop into the second half of a strong “yin and yang” duo between him and Crites for the next two seasons — though assistant coach Allen Jones Jr. and Donovan have described both as similar pitchers.

And Roseman made absolutely tremendous strides on Saturday in a 1-0 loss to top-10 ranked Tuscola. Roseman tossed five innings, allowing just two hits and one run on a wild pitch. And fellow lefty Jared Jordahl came on in relief, holding the Warriors down and giving Rantoul a chance in the seventh.

“(Roseman) did a really good job,” Donovan said. “That was a question mark for the entire program: Who can we rely on to pound the zone and be able to compete? And he did that today. Jared has done phenomenal as well in practice and in his bullpen work the last two-and-a-half weeks. He came in today and did a really good job. The ball was in the zone and down, and he has a little bit more velocity, so he’s another guy we can rely on late in games if we need him.”

If Crites can help the Eagles reach a regional championship game and throws too many pitches to get them there — rendering him unusable per IHSA rules — the season may end in the title game unless a second reliable arm emerges, meaning both Roseman and Jordahl will need to come through in the spotlight of the postseason.

Needing more arms?

The Eagles may even need a third starter to emerge if a regional title is to be won. I projected the seeds for the 11 teams in Rantoul’s sub-sectional of the Chatham Glenwood Sectional. The seeds came out at 4 p.m. Tuesday (after press time) and the brackets will come out today. So I’m sure these will all be inaccurate, and you can make fun of how horribly wrong I was (my email box is always open and gets plenty of use: zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com).

1) Effingham (19-2)

2) Champaign Central (19-7-1)

3) Mahomet-Seymour (15-9)

4) Charleston (16-5-1)

5) Mt. Zion (15-8)

6) Mattoon (13-8)

7) Rantoul (10-11)

8) Centennial (8-11-1)

9) Decatur MacArthur (6-16)

10) Urbana (1-17)

11) Decatur Eisenhower (1-15)

In the Mahomet-Seymour Regional, I have projected that (2) Champaign Central will face the winner of (7) Rantoul and (10) Urbana and (3) M-S will play either (6) Mt. Zion or (11) Decatur Eisenhower. If those are the matchups, then the Eagles will be looking for a third and fourth arm to supplement Crites and Roseman.

The Eagles can do it, thought. That’s not me saying something positive just to be nice. I mean it. They have loads of potential, and even in a potentially loaded regional could get on a roll.

I talked with former Blue Ridge three-year starting catcher Isaac Trotter, who wrote a bit for The LeRoy/Farmer City Press this past year, and he said some of the same things.

“I played against them, and they were very tough last year,” Trotter said. “Their lineup was so young and deep last year. If they get hot, they could make a run.”

Lack of aggression

The youth on this team is a gift and a curse. On one hand, it’s a terrific situation because the young players can develop chemistry together and have plenty of time to improve over the course of their careers. But that young talent still has plenty to learn, most notably in terms of aggressiveness.

That lack of aggression at the plate has been the thorn in Donovan’s side and has probably formed a couple grey hairs on his head.

“They’re aware of it,” Donovan said of team’s awareness they need to be more aggressive. “The biggest thing is you can’t let yourself get into an 0-2 count or 1-2 count. We haven’t been aggressive enough early in counts, which results in 11 strikeouts (Saturday) because you’re in a defensive mode with two strikes. Do I think they were a little overwhelmed early (by Tuscola pitcher Noah Pierce)? I think so.”

The future for the Eagles is bright with the youth they have, and they can even contend this year for the program’s first regional title since 1992. After all, they have beaten some of the area’s top teams in St. Joseph-Ogden, Monticello and Unity (even if those are smaller schools). But the inconsistency, lack of power and aggression and continued search for a second starting arm to go five-plus innings has held them back of their full potential.

If Roseman can build on the outing against Tuscola and gain some swagger from that fantastic performance, there is plenty of reason to be optimistic. And Jordahl coming on in the seventh to keep the game close was a positive sign moving forward. But now it’s time for the two lefties to make even bigger strides in the 2017 season’s final stretch.

Softball struggling to defeat top teams

The power problem that has been a detriment to Donovan’s group has not plagued Flesner’s club.

The Eagles softball team has an established power bat in the lineup right now (Tatar) and some more potential power coming in starting freshman Kristen Fauser for the future. And there has already been an established small-ball approach throughout Flesner’s tenure, and over the last three years there has been at least one power hitter in the lineup.

Rantoul’s biggest problem so far this season, to me, has not been youth — starting five freshmen has surprisingly turned into one of the Eagles’ best strengths. Rather, the main issue has been the inability to get over the hump of defeating one of the state’s top teams.

They have come painfully close, falling to Class 1A No. 9 LeRoy 11-10 in nine innings April 25. That was a game the Eagles definitely should have won, surrendering a four-run lead in the seventh inning.

Including that defeat at the hands of the Panthers, seven of the Eagles’ eight losses (17-8) have come against teams either ranked or receiving votes in the Illinois Coaches Association top 20 poll: 2A No. 14 Maroa-Forsyth (11-1), 2A No. 2 Herscher (13-0), 2A No. 1 St. Joseph-Ogden (6-0 and 10-0), and 3A Normal U-High (10-6 and 16-1), which received votes in nearly every one of this year’s polls.

The lone loss to a none-ranked club was an 8-4 disappointment against Monticello.

Rantoul may have turned the corner with this problem, though, with a 5-4 win over Danville on Monday night. The Vikings are ranked No. 5 in The News-Gazette top 10. Could that be the victory Rantoul needs to give itself confidence moving forward? Time will tell.

Talking titles

One of the goals developed as this season rolled along was a share of a conference title. If the Eagles hadn’t lost to Monticello, they would have given themselves a chance against SJ-O. With a win over the Spartans on Thursday, it would have given Rantoul a regular-season split (the 6-0 loss in the Rantoul Tournament does not count as a conference game). Instead, Rantoul secured second place in the OVC with a win over Unity last Tuesday.

Another top goal is to win the program’s second regional title in the last two years. All of these matchups against top-20 teams has obviously helped the Eagles prep for the postseason. Maybe even over-prepared them.

To win a regional title on their home field, the Eagles (most likely) won’t go through any team with as much talent as any of those five clubs. Outside of U-High, the ranked teams Rantoul has faced have been of the smaller school variety, and you can throw the 1A/2A vs. 3A argument at me but it’ll deflect off me faster than egg white remnants in a stainless steel Teflon pan.

Baseball is baseball and softball is softball. In football, a 1A school has virtually no chance against an 8A team, and a 1A squad is rarely going to take down a 4A team in basketball. In baseball/softball, though, the playing field is much more level — a smaller school has a much better chance against a bigger school.

But I digress.

Here are my projections for Rantoul’s sub-sectional in the Chatham Glenwood Sectional (same as the baseball projections, give me a follow on Twitter and yell at me for being wrong once again @ZCarp11).

1) Rochester (19-4-1)

2) Chatham Glenwood (12-9)

3) Rantoul (16-8)

4) Clinton (14-12)

5) Lincoln (9-11)

6) Mahomet-Seymour (7-15)

7) Jacksonville (3-17)

8) Springfield Lanphier (3-21)

9) Springfield Southeast (2-16)

In the Rantoul Regional, I have (2) Chatham Glenwood vs. (7) Jacksonville and (3) Rantoul vs. (6) Mahomet-Seymour.

None of those three teams poses as much of a threat to the Eagles as some of the teams they have already squared up with this year — and they took care of M-S already this season in an 8-0 win April 1 in the Rantoul Tournament.

Of course, if matched up with a Rochester club that has outscored its opponents by nearly 200 runs this season, Flesner’s club will need to finally get over that hump and scrap with one of the state’s best to win a regional championship.

The Eagles will cross that bridge when they come to it.

